Syria Operation Overview (February 2018)

Highlights

The Logistics Cluster continues to provide Information Management and coordination for humanitarian trucks reaching Qamishli and Deir-ez-Zor by road and to facilitate free road transport for humanitarian organisations, situation on the ground permitting.

The Logistics Cluster, in close collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), OCHA and UN agencies coordinated one InterAgency Humanitarian Convoy to besieged locations in Syria.

Transport and Storage

The Logistics Cluster stored 401 m³ of newly received humanitarian goods in the common storage facilities in Rural Damascus on behalf of Medair, UNICEF and WHO.

238 m³ of Health, WASH and Education cargo were moved by bilateral road transport from and to safe and accessible locations inside Syria on behalf of UNFPA.

Coordination & Information Management

To support the logistical and operational capacity of organisations responding to the Syrian crisis, the Logistics Cluster offered two Warehouse Management Trainings: one with 34 participants from 18 organisations in Damascus and a second with 33 participants from 28 organisations in Gaziantep.

The Logistics Cluster coordination meetings are regularly held in Damascus, Amman, Gaziantep and Antakya. Key humanitarian actors attend these meetings to discuss logistics bottlenecks and develop common solutions for an improved humanitarian response.

Information Management products, including maps, situation reports, capacity assessments, infographics, and real-time flash logistics updates, are available on the dedicated Syria Logistics Cluster webpage: www.logcluster.org/ops/syr12a