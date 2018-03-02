02 Mar 2018

Syria Operation Overview (February 2018)

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1020.94 KB)

Highlights

  • The Logistics Cluster, in close collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), OCHA and UN agencies coordinated one InterAgency Humanitarian Convoy to besieged locations in Syria.

  • The Logistics Cluster continues to provide Information Management and coordination for humanitarian trucks reaching Qamishli and Deir-ez-Zor by road and to facilitate free road transport for humanitarian organisations, situation on the ground permitting.

Transport and Storage

  • 238 m³ of Health, WASH and Education cargo were moved by bilateral road transport from and to safe and accessible locations inside Syria on behalf of UNFPA.

  • The Logistics Cluster stored 401 m³ of newly received humanitarian goods in the common storage facilities in Rural Damascus on behalf of Medair, UNICEF and WHO.

Coordination & Information Management

  • To support the logistical and operational capacity of organisations responding to the Syrian crisis, the Logistics Cluster offered two Warehouse Management Trainings: one with 34 participants from 18 organisations in Damascus and a second with 33 participants from 28 organisations in Gaziantep.

  • The Logistics Cluster coordination meetings are regularly held in Damascus, Amman, Gaziantep and Antakya. Key humanitarian actors attend these meetings to discuss logistics bottlenecks and develop common solutions for an improved humanitarian response.

  • Information Management products, including maps, situation reports, capacity assessments, infographics, and real-time flash logistics updates, are available on the dedicated Syria Logistics Cluster webpage: www.logcluster.org/ops/syr12a

  • Supplier lists, transport and warehousing indicative price lists are available upon request.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.