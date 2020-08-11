Syria, NW – June 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people

Context

The first case of COVID-19 in northwest Syria (NWS - Idlib and Aleppo) was confirmed on the 9th of July, several months after the COVID-19 outbreak occurred in the governmentcontrolled areas of Syria and neighbouring Turkey. As of the 27th of July, 29 cases were confirmed in the two governorates.

The COVID-19 outbreak exacerbates the pre-existing humanitarian needs of the population. Of the 4.1 million people living in northwest Syria, 2.7 million people (65%) are estimated to be internally displaced. 51% of IDPs live in camps and settlements in precarious conditions. Humanitarian needs remain very high in all sectors, especially for shelter, food, water, sanitation, hygiene, and protection (OCHA Situation report 16 – 26 June 2020). The rapid devaluation of the Syrian Pound over the last months has deteriorated the purchasing power of local population. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in Northwest Syria continues to undermine the security of the local populations. A COVID-19 outbreak in the area can be devastating considering the vulnerability of the local population and the under preparedness of the health system. Only 7% of the sub-districts have a COVID-19 testing capacity. Only 153 ventilators and 148 beds for COVID-19 are available for a population of 4.1 million.

To be able to adapt its programming and provide advocacy messages to humanitarian partners HelpAge International and SEMA undertook a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment of older people in northwest Syria in June 2020 and results shown represent the views and experience of older people sampled.

Key findings