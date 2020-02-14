14 Feb 2020

Syria - Northwest Syria: Daily wage and employment sectors - January 2020

Infographic
from REACH Initiative
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (544.2 KB)

About this factsheet:

Following requests from humanitarian partners for up-to-date data on the average daily wage for unskilled labourers in northwest Syria and the most common employment sectors, REACH conducted an ad-hoc assessment across 158 opposition-held accessible communities in northern Aleppo and Idleb governorates. Enumerators conducted interviews remotely with one Key Informant (KI) per assessed community. KIs were chosen based on their knowledge of economic conditions in the assessed community. Data was collected on 22 January 2020.

Key findings:

According to KIs, the median daily wage for unskilled labour in northwest Syria was 1,200 SYP and the average daily wage was 1,742 SYP across assessed communities. An average daily wage of 1,200 SYP was reported by KIs in 127 out of 158 assessed communities, equivalent to 80%. Using REACH’s most recent Market Monitoring findings,2 it can be concluded that the average unskilled labourer would have to work 89 days to earn the equivalent of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) of 106,975 SYP which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.3 In addition, KIs reported that the most common employment sector was ‘agriculture/livestock’ with this sector reported as one of the most common employers in 86% of assessed communities.

