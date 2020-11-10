Syria - North Dana sub-district | Idleb: IDP Camps and Informal Sites Flood Susceptibility and Flood Hazard Assessment (November 2020)

CONTEXT

In northwest Syria winter storms have the potential to generate devastating floods which have a disproportionate effect on internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in camps and informal sites. Flooding within the IDP camps and sites throughout Idleb and western Aleppo has been widely reported over the last five years.

In November 2016 it was reported that 21 camps within the Atmeh and Karama camp clusters in Dana sub-district were affected by flooding which inundated tents and accessways, causing destruction of property and movement difficulties . In December 2018 another severe storm resulted in widespread flooding throughout Idleb and western Aleppo . Inundation of tents, damage to property and other problems associated with the flooding were reported in 43 camps within the Atmeh, Karama and Qah camp clusters . Again, in late March 2019 heavy rainfall caused severe flash flooding throughout Idleb and western Aleppo.

The floods reportedly swept away shelters, damaged road infrastructure and destroyed food stocks4 . One hundred and fifteen camps in and around the Atmeh, Karama, Qah, Liyajlikum and Salam clusters reportedly experienced problems related to the flood event . In June 2020 heavy rain in Ma’aret Tamsrin, south of Dana sub-district, caused severe flooding in 20 IDP sites resulting in the loss of three lives and reportedly destroying hundreds of shelters and putting sanitation facilities out of service.

IDPs are among the population groups most vulnerable to the impacts of disasters associated with natural hazards for a number of reasons. The primary reasons are linked with the locations and living conditions of the sites where IDPs live. IDP sites and settlements are frequently located on land that has traditionally been considered uninhabitable due to environmental factors such as steep terrain, rocky or arid ground, or land that is known to be prone to seasonal flooding. The close proximity of IDP camps and informal sites to flood susceptible locations increases the exposure of IDPs to flood hazards. IDPs in camps and informal sites often live in densely populated environments, in shelters that are not designed to resist natural hazards, both of these factors exacerbate the risks natural hazards present for IDP populations. In addition to the immediate hazard flash floods present to people and property, poor drainage and persistent standing water in and around shelters can lead to numerous health and sanitation problems in camps and informal sites extending the adverse effects of flooding beyond the event itself. Considering the current outbreak of COVID-19 and rising number of confirmed cases in northwest Syria, degraded sanitation conditions and overcrowding in camps and informal sites are of particular concern this winter.

Since the beginning of winter 2019 the number of IDPs living in Dana sub-district alone has increased by more than 35% from 617,000 IDPs in November 2019 to 845,000 in August 2020 following an escalation in conflict in early 202010. Increased migration to areas with already high IDP populations is likely to result in IDPs living in increasingly dense living settings in locations considered less suitable for habitation and potentially more exposed to natural hazards like flooding.

This output presents the results of a flood hazard assessment undertaken by REACH with the aim of highlighting shelters located within IDP sites which may be most susceptible to flood hazards. The assessment focuses on the catchment of northern Dana sub-district which includes the densely populated Atmeh, Karama, Qah, Liyajlikum, Salam and Deir Hassan camp clusters which have reportedly experienced severe flooding on multiple occasions since 2016.