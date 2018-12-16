Syria: NFI Bi-Monthly, September/October 2018, Issue No.17 [EN/AR]

MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS

Winterization Plan Update: The sector partners have started the distribution of winter items that include high thermal blankets, winter clothing kits, winter clothing kits for children, new born kits, adult jackets, sleeping bags and additional plastic sheets. So far, a total of 316,012 individuals have been assisted with the winter items.

Syrian Humanitarian Funds: Launch of 1St SHF Standard Allocation 2018 took place on 13th September 2018 with a total amount of $20M, out of which $ 6M was allocated both for Shelter and NFI sectors. Deadline for Submission was 26th of September. Fifteen NFI Projects were submitted that also included 2 Shelter components. Strategic and Technical review took place on the 4th of October. Out of fifteen submitted projects, five projects were approved with a total amount of $ 3.23 M.

GAM Orientation Session: On the 12th September, Shelter and NFI sector partners attended an orientation on the new Gender and Age Marker (GAM) that has been adopted this year to measure the compliance of each project against targeting/mainstreaming age and gender groups in the various phases of the project.