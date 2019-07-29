Syria: NFI Bi-Monthly, May / June 2019, Issue No.21
MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS
The first allocation of the Syrian Humanitarian Fund is expected to be USD 25 million for all sectors with a focus on reaching areas that were previously inaccessible or expected to have high return. The NFI sector has advocated for inclusion of NFIs for IDPs in newly accessible areas, returnees and host communities in underserved areas of Rural Damascus, Qunetira and Dara’a.
NFI sector partners continue to respond to the needs in Al-HoL camp in Hasakeh Governorate, All new arrivals have received core NFIs and winterization assistance, benefitting 19,700 families since 4 December, including former residents. Future arrivals will continue to receive non-food items; including mattresses, blankets, sleeping mats, plastic sheets, jerry cans, kitchen sets and solar lamps.