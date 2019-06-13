13 Jun 2019

Syria: NFI Bi-Monthly, March / April 2019, Issue No.20

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.35 MB)

MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS

Winterization Plan Update: The sector partners have distributed winter items during the winter season from September 2018 till end of March 2019. Eight sector partners shared their winter plan (AAH, Caritas, GOPA, RSRP, SIF, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNRWA) and eight sector partners (AAH, Caritas, GOPA, RSRP, SIF, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNRWA) have distributed different winterization items.

The total target for 2018-19 winterization was1.6 million people however we reached over 1.7 individuals who have been assisted with the winter items until the end of March 2019 which marks the end of the winter season.

  • Al Hol Emergency: Since December 2018, More than 18,000 NFI kits and winter clothing kits have been distributed to people in need in Al Hol camp and some 5,000 solar lamps are planned for future distribution. Future arrivals will continue to receive basic non-food items; including mattresses, blankets, solar lamps, and boots.

  • Al Rukban: 3,600 individuals have left Rukban camp to Homs,
    NFI sector partners are releasing items and is in contact with SARC on daily basis to release additional needed assistance. UNHCR is providing items per individual’s needs including blankets, mattresses, solar lamps, kitchen set, jerry cans, plastic sheets, sleeping bags, and sleeping mats, male and female jackets. And our partners will continue to support SARC on a needs-basis.

  • Manbij Convoy: On 7 March, 2019 a mission to Manbij launched, NFI was one of the priority needs in this mission, especially in the eastern neighborhoods of Menbij City, where there are 6,233 vulnerable IDP families. IDP families need Jerry cans or water tanks due to the lack of clean water storage resources. The NFI sector partners delivered the following NFIs during this mission: 10,000 Blankets, 2,000 Plastic sheets, 4,000 IKEA Mattress, and 2,000 Winter Clothing kits.

