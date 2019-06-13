Syria: NFI Bi-Monthly, March / April 2019, Issue No.20

MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS

Winterization Plan Update: The sector partners have distributed winter items during the winter season from September 2018 till end of March 2019. Eight sector partners shared their winter plan (AAH, Caritas, GOPA, RSRP, SIF, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNRWA) and eight sector partners (AAH, Caritas, GOPA, RSRP, SIF, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNRWA) have distributed different winterization items.

The total target for 2018-19 winterization was1.6 million people however we reached over 1.7 individuals who have been assisted with the winter items until the end of March 2019 which marks the end of the winter season.