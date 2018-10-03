Syria: NFI Bi-Monthly, July/August 2018, Issue No. 21

MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS

In response to the displacements in the Southern Governorates, the shelter sector partners rehabilitated collective shelters and installed shelter kits, and tents. The shelter response benefited a total of 4,495 IDPs. Most of the IDPs opted to stay with relatives or on rent until they were able to return back to their areas of origin.

As of mid-August, out of the eight IDP sites that were occupied by the displaced population from Eastern Ghouta, only four IDP sites are occupied and remaining four IDP sites have been closed. Out of four IDP sites that remain occupied, two of them are still occupied by IDPs from Eastern Ghouta (6,405 IDPs), one IDP site is occupied by IDPs from Foah and Kafraya (704 IDPs) and remaining one is occupied by IDPs from Rukban (375 IDPs).

The shelter sector contributed to the formulation of North-West Syria Readiness Plan. The shelter sector plans to target 155,000 individuals through a range of shelter activities ranging from installation of shelter kits to rehabilitation of collective shelters and tents installation. The available shelter items can meet the shelter needs of 50,000 individuals.

The shelter sector participated in Deir Ez-Zour workshop (23rd to 25th July) that was organized by MoLAE. The workshop discussed/ identified the needs and response plan for three cities in the Governorate: Deir EzZour,

Mayadeen, and Bukamal. The Governorate with support from UNHABITAT mapped out damages in these cities. Moreover, information on returnee population and number of people who intend to return in the various neighborhoods of these three cities, level of damage of buildings and infrastructural services in each neighborhood was shared. The planned response by the shelter sector partners are rehabilitation of damaged houses, distribution of shelter kits and capacity buildings.