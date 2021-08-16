Syria mVAM Bulletin #57: July 2021

Situation Overview

• The general security situation throughout Syria remained volatile in July. Intensified hostilities were reported in northwest Syria, with shelling largely concentrated in southern Idleb, northern Latakia and Aleppo, and western Hama. These attacks in southern Idleb are the worst since a ceasefire agreement was brokered between Turkey and Russia in March last year. The continued escalation of violence during June and July has resulted in many casualties and displacements of around 44,000 people from Ehsem, Ariha and Idleb areas of Idleb governorate towards safer areas, in addition to sustained damage on a water station. Moreover, Dar’a al-Balad in Dar’a Governorate in southern Syria, has experienced increased tension since mid-July. On 28 July, heavy shelling and ground clashes in Dara’a al-Balad and some villages in western Dar’a reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and displacement of around 24,000 people. The Dar’a national hospital was also hit by four mortar shells which destroyed one water tank that temporarily shut-down the dialysis unit. The main roads linking Dar’a al-Balad from other parts of the city and to outlying areas have been closed and just one road remained open to civilian and commercial traffic. These findings highlight a grave concern on the security situation in Dar’a.

• The fuel shortage crisis continued to worsen across Syria. On 7 July 2021, the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection increased the liter price of Octane 95 gasoline from 2,500 SYP to 3,000 SYP. This represents the third rise in Octane 95 gasoline prices since January 2021. Also, the liter price of the subsidized diesel has been increased from 187 SYP to 500 SYP. At the same time, the Syrian Government doubled the price of a bundle of bread wrapped in a nylon bag, from SYP 100/bundle to SYP 200/bundle. In line with the recent increases in prices, on 11 July 2021, the Syrian Government raised the salaries of civil servants and military workers by 50 percent, as well as pensions for retirees by 40 percent, effective as of August 2021. The last salary increase in Syria was announced in November 2019. Furthermore, as of 30 July 2021, Alouk water station (in Al-Hasakeh governorate), which directly provides clean drinking water to nearly 460,000 people, was made partially operational after being suspended for more than one month. Nevertheless, further maintenance work is still needed for the station to be fully operational.

• COVID-19 continued to spread across Syria. As of 31 July 2021, a total of 25,963 COVID-19 cases, including 1,914 fatalities, were confirmed by the Minister of Health in government-controlled areas.

The monthly increase in COVID-19 cases in July (488 cases) signals a downward trend compared to June 2021 (1,020 cases). Nonetheless, most cases have not been linked to a suspected source, demonstrating widespread community transmission. Simultaneously, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues in Syria. As of 9 July 2021, a total of 131,221 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. In opposition-held areas in northwest Syria, approximately 26,432 COVID-19 cases were reported by the end of July, an increase of 771 new cases compared to the previous month.

Around 16 percent of these COVID-19 cases in northwest Syria were in IDP camps.

• On 7 July 2021, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2585 (2021), authorizing the continued cross-border delivery of humanitarian assistance from Turkey to northwest Syria, through the Bab al-Hawa crossing. The Resolution extends the cross-border operations for six months, with another six-month extension contingent on a substantive assessment by the Secretary General. The UN sends 1,000 trucks to Syria cross-border each month with food, critical medical supplies, COVID-19 vaccinations, and other life-saving assistance for 3.4 million people in northwest Syria. Furthermore, in July 2021, WFP delivered general food assistance to approximately 4.7 million people across Syria in order to