Syria mVAM Bulletin #56: June 2021

Situation Overview

• COVID-19 continued to spread across Syria. As of 30 June 2021, a total of 25,515 COVID-19 cases, including 1,876 fatalities, were confirmed by the Minister of Health in government-controlled areas. While the monthly increase in COVID-19 cases in June (1,020 cases) signals a downward trend compared to May 2021 (1,762 cases), it is understood that COVID-19 community transmission is widespread throughout Syria and that containing the pandemic remains challenging countrywide. In northeast Syria, around 18,472 COVID-19 cases were reported by the end of June 2021. The COVID-19 monthly caseload decreased in the region during June (653 cases) from the peak recorded in April (5,769 cases) and May (1,891 cases), following the lockdown measures instated by the Kurdish authorities. In June 2021, the epidemiological situation has deteriorated throughout northwest Syria. Approximately 25,661 COVID-19 cases were reported in opposition-held areas in northwest Syria by the end of June, an increase of 2,120 new cases compared to the previous month, representing the highest monthly caseload since January 2021. Simultaneously, as of 20 June 2021, more than 97,000 people had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in government-controlled areas and northeast Syria, in addition to 26,000 people across northwest Syria.

• The general security situation throughout Syria remained volatile in June. Intensified hostilities were reported in northwest Syria, with shelling largely concentrated in southern Idleb and northern Aleppo, resulting in casualties and the displacement of around 11,600 people from Jabal al-Zawiya areas during June 2021. The recent attacks put a strain on the ceasefire agreement in Idleb that Turkey and Russia reached in 2020. On 12 June 2021, artillery shelling and missiles reportedly struck Al-Shifaa Hospital in northern Aleppo. Al-Shifaa Hospital is one of the largest medical facilities in northern Syria and provides medical services to an average of 15,000 people each month. The attack devastated the hospital building and destroyed the clinic and delivery rooms, resulting in widespread casualties including humanitarian and healthcare workers. According to the International Rescue Committee, this was the eleventh attack recorded on medical facilities this year, bringing the total number of attacks on healthcare facilities to 124 since January 2019. Moreover, in northeast Syria, the Islamic State continued its attacks across southern Al-Hasakeh, Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor governorates.

• The Security Council’s authorization for the UN cross-border operations in Syria expires on 10 July 2021. In northwest Syria, over 2.7 million people are forcibly displaced, including 1.7 million of displaced people living in IDP camps. Around 75 percent of the Syrian population in northwest Syria rely on the UN life-saving assistance to meet their basic needs, and cross-border operations reach nearly 85 percent of them each month. A failure to renew the resolution would have negatively impact the UN delivery of food, COVID-19 vaccines, critical medical supplies, shelter, protection, clean water and sanitation, and other humanitarian assistance to more than 3.4 million people across northwest Syria. On 18 June 2021, the heads of seven UN agencies, including WFP, released a statement calling for the renewal of the cross-border operations to northwest Syria.

• Major humanitarian needs persisted across all sectors in Syria. To address the food insecurity faced by the Syrian population, WFP delivered general food assistance to approximately 4.8 million people in June 2021 across the country. Moreover, WFP conducted rehabilitation work of irrigation canals in Maskanah Sharq (Aleppo governorate). This project aims to restore water supply to a total of 17,800 hectares of farmlands and contribute to agricultural developments and social cohesion in vulnerable areas of Syria.