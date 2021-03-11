Syria mVAM Bulletin #52: January and February 2021

Situation Overview

• COVID-19 continued to spread across Syria. As of 28 February 2021, the total COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Health Minister in government-held areas of Syria were 15,588, including 1,027 fatalities. The monthly increase in COVID-19 cases in January (2,564 cases) and February (1,540 cases) signals a downward trend compared to December 2020 (3,547 cases). Nonetheless, COVID-19 cases in January 2021 remained the second highest monthly caseload since the beginning of the pandemic. In opposition-held areas in northwest Syria, around 21,175 COVID-19 cases were reported by the end of February 2021, raising concerns for over three million residents who are reportedly in need of water and sanitation services, which are a prerequisite to control the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the Syrian Council of Ministers approved Syria’s participation in the COVAX vaccine programme and started preparing vaccine deployment plans with the World Health Organization, which target priority populations in three phases and seek to immunize initially around 4.5 million Syrians nationwide by the second quarter of 2021.

• The fuel shortage crisis worsened further in Syria in early 2021, limiting Syria’s access to fuel and reducing fuel supply in markets. Unilateral coercive measures on the country and the weakening of the Syrian pound are believed to be key drivers of the fuel shortage/ limited access to fuel. On 10 January 2021, the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced a temporary reduction in fuel allocations by 17 percent for gasoline and 24 percent for diesel across Syria and increased the price of subsidized gasoline from SYP 450 to SYP 475 per liter. Moreover, the Central Bureau of Statistics of Syria reported an average inflation rate of 200 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, with goods inflation reaching 300 percent. The food security situation in Syria has also worsened over the past year, with 12.4 million people estimated to be food insecure in 2020. This represents an increase of 4.5 million people (57 percent) compared to 2019, including twice as many severely food insecure people (1.3 million people).

• Tensions across northeast Syria remained high between the Self-Administration’s security forces and the Government’s official forces, with isolated yet regular attacks recorded in southern Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor governorates. Artillery shelling and intensified bombardments were reported in northwest Syria, especially around the M4 and M5 highways, resulting in the displacement of around 23,000 people in January 2021. The spate of violence is also impacting humanitarian operations and aid workers in northwest Syria. The United Nations reported an average of one humanitarian worker killed every 30 days over the last 14 months in this region of Syria. Additionally, torrential rains and strong winds during January and February caused widespread damage to IDP sites across northwest Syria. Close to 142,000 displaced people across 407 IDP sites (around a third of IDP sites in northwest Syria) were reportedly affected by the severe flooding, as well as more than 25,000 tents were either destroyed or damaged, further aggravating the difficult living conditions of IDPs in these camps.

• In order to address the multi-faceted shocks faced by Syrians, WFP delivered general food assistance to approximately 4.7 million people in February 2021 across the country. Furthermore, WFP completed rehabilitation works at two bakeries in Aleppo and Dar’a governorates, benefiting more than 90,000 people under WFP’s Farm-to-Bread concept that aims to restore the bread supply chain for the benefit of food insecure populations. WFP has also provided ready-to-eat rations to more than 73,760 people in northwest Syria affected by harsh winters and heavy rainfall since mid-January 2021.