Syria mVAM Bulletin #51: December 2020

Situation Overview

• The COVID-19 situation continued deteriorating throughout the country. As of 30 December 2020, 11,344 cases of COVID-19 were officially conirrmed by the Minister of Health in government-held areas in Syria, marking a 44 percent increase compared to the national rate of COVID-19 cases at the end of November. At the same time, the official COVID-19 related mortality rate in government-held areas across Syria has witnessed a two-thirds increase compared to a month earlier, reaching 704 COVID-19 fatalities in December. Additionally, since reopening schools in September 2020, sharp rises of COVID-19 cases in schools have been recorded, reaching 1,540 cases in 10 December. Highlighting challenges in preventing COVID-19 transmission in schools, given overcrowded classrooms, and damaged infrastructure.

• Meanwhile, a surge of COVID-19 cases was observed among populations in opposition-held areas in northwest Syria, reaching around 20,204 cases of COVID-19 by the end of December. Representing a one-third increase above the announced rate of COVID-19 cases at the end of November. The most affected areas were reported in Idleb city, Dana and Afrin sub-districts, together accounting for some half of all conirrmed cases in opposition-held areas in northwest Syria. Highlighting a concern given colder winter months approaching, as well as, some 10 percent of the announced COVID-19 cases were living in camps and most people reported difficulties in following sanitation and hygiene measures.

• Increased hostilities were reported in northwest Syria during December, where 2.7 million people remain displaced and an estimated 80 percent of people in IDP sites are women and children. Explosive hazards and tensions between non-state armed groups were also observed in northwest Syria, highlighting a volatile security situation that is hindering safe access to highly vulnerable people who are in urgent need of life-saving assistance. Such escalation of violence continues impacting humanitarian workers in Syria; vehicle-borne IED (improvised explosive devises) attacks have caused around 10 aid worker casualties in the course of 2020, recording the highest observed level over the prolonged Syrian conflict since 2011.

• The wheat crisis in Syria continued impacting bread shortfalls across the government-held areas during December. This is exacerbated due to the Syrian government’s reduced control over the country’s richest wheat-producing regions; around 70 percent of total wheat production comes from Kurdish-held areas in northeast Syria. In addition, the plummeting of the Syrian pound and unilateral coercive measures on Syria complicated efforts to procure wheat on the open market. In response, the Syrian government has strengthened agricultural support for wheat farmers by providing subsidized wheat seed and fertilizer to cultivate wheat in a bid to address the limited national wheat reserves for the coming year.

• Major humanitarian needs persisted across all sectors in Syria, compounded by the ongoing economic downturn, increasing incidents of violence, and COVID-19 outbreak. In response to the multiple disruptive shocks in Syria, WFP dispatched food rations to around 4.7 million people countrywide in December 2020, including commodities for 1.4 million people delivered cross-border into northwest Syria.