Syria mVAM Bulletin #36: April 2019 -Escalation of conflict incidents continues to drive food insecurity across Syria
Key Points
- In April one in three of the surveyed Syrian households had inadequate food consumption in Al-Hasakeh, hard-to-reach-areas of Homs and Hama and Rural Damascus reflecting a diet of low and medium diversity.
- Food security deteriorates in governorates affected by the recent escalation of violence and displacement especially Hama. Homs, Deir-ez-Zor, Raqqa and Al-Hasakeh.
- Poor food security indicators were recorded for households led by women in all surveyed areas.
Situation Update
In April, violence and hostilities escalated in and around the demilitarized zone in north-western Syria, including a new wave of shelling and airstrikes across Idleb, North Hama, and Western Aleppo striking schools, markets and displacement camps. Since 1st February 2019, the total number of displaced people coming from northern Hama and southern Idleb reached 290,784.
Idleb is the last refuge for Syrians who were forced to flee conflict in other parts of the country; its pre-war population of 1.5 million has doubled to 3 million people, and two-thirds of them depend on humanitarian aid just to survive.
In Northeast Syria, Al-Hol camp’s current population now stands at over 73,000 people. The influx has slowed since the end of March, but there remain significant concerns, including a high burden on existing health services and limited capacity at secondary health care and trauma facilities. The vast majority of the camp population are women and children, with around 67 percent of the camp population under the age of 18.
In Rukban (South Syria), over 7,000 people have left the site in recent weeks. Those who already left organized their own transportation to the 55km border area, from where they have been transported to four collective shelters in Homs Governorate. Some people – mostly men – are remaining in the shelters in Homs for a long period while they complete bureaucratic processes. In April the UN accessed the shelters in Homs for the first time. The UN continues to advocate for full, unimpeded and sustained access to shelters, as well as areas of origin and destination, and to adequately support the humanitarian needs of those leaving Rukban.