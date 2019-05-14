Syria mVAM Bulletin #36: April 2019 -Escalation of conflict incidents continues to drive food insecurity across Syria

Key Points

Situation Update

In April, violence and hostilities escalated in and around the demilitarized zone in north-western Syria, including a new wave of shelling and airstrikes across Idleb, North Hama, and Western Aleppo striking schools, markets and displacement camps. Since 1st February 2019, the total number of displaced people coming from northern Hama and southern Idleb reached 290,784.

Idleb is the last refuge for Syrians who were forced to flee conflict in other parts of the country; its pre-war population of 1.5 million has doubled to 3 million people, and two-thirds of them depend on humanitarian aid just to survive.

In Northeast Syria, Al-Hol camp’s current population now stands at over 73,000 people. The influx has slowed since the end of March, but there remain significant concerns, including a high burden on existing health services and limited capacity at secondary health care and trauma facilities. The vast majority of the camp population are women and children, with around 67 percent of the camp population under the age of 18.