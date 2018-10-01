Syria mVAM Bulletin #28: August 2018 - Despite some improvement food insecurity remains high in Dar’a and Al-Hasakeh

Key points

In August, an improvement was seen in the overall Syrian food consumption as the number of households with acceptable food consumption increased to 79 percent. This was mainly driven by improvements in hard-to-reach areas of Aleppo as well as Homs and Hama.

Dar’a faced the highest proportion of households with poor food consumption (13.9 percent) followed by Al-Hasakeh (11.1 percent). The intake of haem iron is alarmingly low in Syria, especially for households with poor food consumption.

While fewer households engaged in food-based coping strategies in August, the severity of the coping strategies increased. This led to an increase in the rCSI which is especially high in Dar’a and Al-Hasakeh governorates.

Situation update

During August, hundreds of displaced families were seen returning to their area of origin after the Government of Syria regained control over the majority of the South-Western areas including Dar’a and most of Quneitra governorates. On 11 August, a total of 452 people were evacuated from Dar’a to Idleb and Aleppo governorates, adding to the 10,516 individuals who have been evacuated from South-West Syria since 15 July.

A military intervention took place in Al Badia in As-Sweida governorate which led the Government of Syria to gain control of the majority of the areas as well as the entire administrative boundary of AsSweida governorate. This contributed to the decrease in the number of displaced people from 184,000 to 57,000 individuals from 1 August vis-a-vis 16 August. However, the need for humanitarian assistance and protection remains high as both IDPs and returnees are in urgent need of assistance after returning to areas that have witnessed significant damage.

Though explosive hazard contamination continue to pose a security threat to civilians, more than 152,300 individuals are estimated to have returned to Ar-Raqqa city since October 2017. Since November 2017, Deir-ez-Zor governorate has seen a similar trend with 205,000 individuals estimated to have returned. However, 20,000 civilians are estimated to remain captured in the final ISIL-held enclave in southern Deir-ez-Zor where airstrikes as well as ground offensives are still ongoing and access to humanitarian assistance and basic services is limited. Hence, significant safety concerns persist around both returnees, humanitarian organisations and basic service providers.