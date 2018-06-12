12 Jun 2018

Syria mVAM Bulletin #25: May 2018 - Food security deteriorates in Dar’a and hard-to-reach areas of Rural Damascus

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.08 MB)

Key points

  • In May, one in five of surveyed Syrian households reported poor or borderline food consumption and a diet mainly consisting of staples, sugar and oil.

  • The share of households reporting poor food consumption increased in the hard-to-reach areas of Rural Damascus, Dar’a and Hama recently affected by the conflict.

  • In Dar’a almost 90 percent of households reported resorting to food-related coping strategies in May, a 10 percent increase compared to April, highlighting the likely worsening of the food security situation in this governorate.

Situation Update

In May, military operations continued in several areas of northern Rural Homs governorate resulting in numerous deaths and injuries, as well as attacks on civilian infrastructure and medical facilities.

Although conditions for returns remain unsafe, an estimated 132,000 individuals have returned to ArRaqqa city since October 2017 and 175,000 to Deir-ez Zor governorate since November 2017.
Explosive hazard contamination remains a major protection concern and continues to hamper humanitarian access, assessments and the principle of safe returns in both governorates. The number of people in IDP sites has relatively stabilized but new IDP arrivals were reported from Deir-ez-Zor governorate in May as a result of the ongoing military operations against ISIL pockets.

On 21 May, the Syrian government announced that it had taken full control of all areas around Damascus. The announcement came after Syrian government forces took the last pockets in the Yarmouk Palestine refugee camp and the Hajar al-Aswad district, southern Damascus. Following an agreement reached between parties, around 11,190 opposition forces and their families in Yarmouk were allowed to move to the northern governorates of Idleb and Aleppo.

Around 39,500 individuals that were displaced from Eastern Ghouta remain in eight IDP sites in Rural Damascus. However, IDPs have started to leave the sites and return to their areas of origin in Eastern Ghouta: over 7,000 IDPs left during the last week of May. Eastern Ghouta is no longer considered besieged and is instead considered hard-to-reach.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.