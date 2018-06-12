Syria mVAM Bulletin #25: May 2018 - Food security deteriorates in Dar’a and hard-to-reach areas of Rural Damascus

Key points

In May, one in five of surveyed Syrian households reported poor or borderline food consumption and a diet mainly consisting of staples, sugar and oil.

The share of households reporting poor food consumption increased in the hard-to-reach areas of Rural Damascus, Dar’a and Hama recently affected by the conflict.

In Dar’a almost 90 percent of households reported resorting to food-related coping strategies in May, a 10 percent increase compared to April, highlighting the likely worsening of the food security situation in this governorate.

Situation Update

In May, military operations continued in several areas of northern Rural Homs governorate resulting in numerous deaths and injuries, as well as attacks on civilian infrastructure and medical facilities.

Although conditions for returns remain unsafe, an estimated 132,000 individuals have returned to ArRaqqa city since October 2017 and 175,000 to Deir-ez Zor governorate since November 2017.

Explosive hazard contamination remains a major protection concern and continues to hamper humanitarian access, assessments and the principle of safe returns in both governorates. The number of people in IDP sites has relatively stabilized but new IDP arrivals were reported from Deir-ez-Zor governorate in May as a result of the ongoing military operations against ISIL pockets.

On 21 May, the Syrian government announced that it had taken full control of all areas around Damascus. The announcement came after Syrian government forces took the last pockets in the Yarmouk Palestine refugee camp and the Hajar al-Aswad district, southern Damascus. Following an agreement reached between parties, around 11,190 opposition forces and their families in Yarmouk were allowed to move to the northern governorates of Idleb and Aleppo.

Around 39,500 individuals that were displaced from Eastern Ghouta remain in eight IDP sites in Rural Damascus. However, IDPs have started to leave the sites and return to their areas of origin in Eastern Ghouta: over 7,000 IDPs left during the last week of May. Eastern Ghouta is no longer considered besieged and is instead considered hard-to-reach.