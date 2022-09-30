Syria Must Change Attitude, Fully Cooperate with Implementing Body Tracking Progress in Ending Chemical Weapons Programme, Disarmament Chief Tells Security Council

9141ST MEETING (PM)

Syria must change its attitude and cooperate fully with the body charged with verifying its compliance with international law governing chemical weapons, the United Nations disarmament chief told the Security Council today, as speakers diverged over the propriety of that body’s efforts so far.

Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, reported that Syria continues to place conditions on the deployment of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Declaration Assessment Team. In light of this, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has proposed — subject to a change in attitude by Syria — that the shortcomings in Syria’s initial declaration under the Chemical Weapons Convention be addressed through an exchange of correspondence. She noted, however, that such exchanges demonstrably yield fewer results when compared to the Team’s deployment.

Detailing numerous requests for information to which Damascus has yet to respond, she stressed that Syria’s full cooperation is essential to closing all outstanding issues. The Technical Secretariat remains committed to ensuring that Syria fully implements its obligations under the Convention, and in this regard, she reiterated her full support for the integrity, impartiality and independence of OPCW’s work. Recalling that the Convention’s preamble calls on the international community “to exclude completely the possibility of the use of chemical weapons”, she called for unity within the Council towards this end.

In the ensuing discussion, many Council members called on Syria to cease its continued obstruction of OPCW’s work, highlighting Damascus’ ongoing refusal to provide information relating to its initial declaration and to provide a visa to a member of the OPCW Declaration Assessment Team. Some Council members, against the backdrop of this persistent lack of progress, expressed frustration over the frequency of the Council’s meetings on this file. The character of OPCW’s work also sparked debate as, while some members praised the body’s professionalism and impartiality, others took issue with its conduct.

On that point, the representative of the Russian Federation said that OPCW’s reports repeatedly publish “generic selections of unfounded accusations regarding Syria”, aiming to create the impression that dialogue between OPCW and Syria is faltering due to the latter’s failure to cooperate. However, numerous questions posed to the Technical Secretariat remain unanswered, and the OPCW Director‑General Fernando Arias has not found time to brief the Council. Urging that the leaders of OPCW — not Syria — must change their attitude, he said that “the fact that Mr. Arias is simply running away from the Council like a kindergartner runs away from the principal of a school gives us no grounds to hope that he is prepared to work on his mistakes”.

Ireland’s representative, however, stressed that OPCW should have the Council’s full backing in resolving Syria’s outstanding issues, given that OPCW and the United Nations have found on eight occasions — so far — that the Syrian authorities have used chemical weapons against their citizens. Also spotlighting the 20 significant areas in Syria’s initial declaration that need clarification, he stressed that these are issues that the Council cannot — and must not — ignore, given their ramifications for the people of Syria and the region.

On the Council’s role, the representative of the United Arab Emirates underlined that the goal of the organ’s meetings on the Syrian chemical weapons file is to address outstanding issues between the Syrian authorities and OPCW. On the issues relating to the Declaration Assessment Team’s visit to Syria, he stressed that, although all organizations rely on specialized personnel to complete certain tasks, work must be completed in their absence, particularly when continuation of that work is the principal objective. The Council must make tangible progress on this file pursuant to resolution 2118 (2013), he urged.

The speaker for France, Council President for September, speaking in his national capacity and recalling the genesis of that resolution, said that the Syrian regime “deliberately assassinated” more than 1,000 civilians in a suburb of Damascus with sarin gas nine years ago. No one challenged the reality of that attack, and despite the repetitive nature of these meetings, Council members must not lose sight of what is important. Syria must comply with its international obligations, he underscored, adding that smear campaigns against OPCW “discredit but their authors”.

Similarly, the representative of Ghana, also speaking for Gabon and Kenya, stressed that, while the momentum that initially galvanized the international community into action is dissipating, the matter must be closed to rule out the lingering danger of the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria. Further, he pointed out that the resolution of this investigation will allow the international community to focus time and resources on the other challenges facing the Syrian people.

Syria’s representative then addressed the Council, stating that his country has been keen to fully cooperate with OPCW since its voluntary accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention, even before that instrument entered into force. Detailing Syria’s efforts towards this end, he expressed “astonishment” that the Technical Secretariat and a subsidiary body of the Council tasked with the non‑proliferation of weapons of mass destruction insist on disregarding information submitted on terrorist possession and use of chemical weapons in Syria. “This is a clear and flagrant sign of selectivity and double standards,” he stressed, adding that this “reflects the politicization that controls this file”.

Offering a regional perspective, the representative of Iran stressed that politicizing the implementation of the Convention and using OPCW for political ends endanger both the legitimacy of that instrument and the United Nations. “This is equally deadly as a chemical weapon,” he said. Türkiye’s representative, however, condemned any attempt to discredit OPCW’s valuable work, which is essential to unearthing the truth and holding the perpetrators of chemical-weapon attacks to account. The Assad regime’s failure to respect its international obligations is well-documented, he added.

Also speaking were representatives of the United States, Brazil, Albania, Norway, Mexico, India, China and the United Kingdom.

The meeting began at 3:03 p.m. and ended at 4:09 p.m.

Briefing

IZUMI NAKAMITSU, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, briefed the Council on the latest report by the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on progress in the elimination of the Syrian chemical-weapons programme (document S/2022/658). Unfortunately, Syria continues to place conditions on the deployment of the OPCW’s Declaration Assessment Team and, consequently, attempts by the OPCW’s Technical Secretariat to organize the twenty-fifth round of consultations between the Team and Damascus continue to be unsuccessful. In light of this situation, she said that — subject to a change in attitude by Syria — the Technical Secretariat has proposed to address the shortcomings in Syria’s initial declaration through an exchange of correspondence. She noted, however, that such exchanges demonstrably bring fewer outcomes when compared to the Team’s deployment, as was the case for the period between June 2016 and April 2019.

She went on to say that the Technical Secretariat, to assist Syria in resolving the 20 outstanding issues with its initial declaration, has provided that country with a list of information requested by the Team since 2019. Noting that the Technical Secretariat has yet to receive requested information regarding the unauthorized movement of two cylinders related to the chemical-weapon incident that occurred in Douma in 2018, she stressed that Syria must urgently respond to these requests. Syria’s full cooperation is essential to closing all outstanding issues, and the Technical Secretariat remains fully committed to ensure Syria fully implements its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. In this regard, she reiterated her full support for the integrity, professionalism, impartiality, objectivity and independence of OPCW’s work.

She also noted that the Technical Secretariat is currently planning to inspect the Scientific Studies and Research Centre in Damascus in 2022, pointing out that Syria has yet to provide sufficient information regarding the detection of a certain toxic chemical at these facilities in November 2018. Regarding the OPCW Director-General’s invitation to Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs for an in-person meeting, she said that while Syria has suggested the meeting occur in Beirut, the Technical Secretariat has yet to receive a response on the latest version of the proposed agenda, submitted on 20 December 2021. For their part, the OPCW’s Fact-Finding Mission and Investigation and Identification Team continue their work relating to the use of chemical weapons in Syria, and the latter body will issue further reports in due course. Recalling that the Convention’s preamble calls on the international community “to exclude completely the possibility of the use of chemical weapons”, she reiterated her call for unity within the Council towards this end.

Statements

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY (Russian Federation), at the outset, expressed disappointment that his country’s request for a Council meeting concerning the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline — a much more urgent issue — was not held today. The Russian Federation has repeatedly noted that the Syrian chemical-weapons issue is going around in circles, and OPCW’s reports repeatedly publish “generic selections of unfounded accusations regarding Syria”, he said. They do not account for progress made by Damascus and have one aim: to create the impression that dialogue between OPCW and Syria is faltering due to the latter’s failure to cooperate. However, numerous questions posed to the OPCW’s Technical Secretariat remain unanswered, and OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias has not found time to brief the Council. He also has not visited Syria since his appointment to the position, which begs comparison to the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who visits facilities and speaks to the Council when called to do so. Stressing that this is how a responsible leader of a specialized agency should act if he claims to be “an unbiased custodian of the non-proliferation regime”, he detailed Syria’s voluntary cooperation with OPCW. Urging that the leaders of OPCW — not Syria — must change their attitude, he said that “the fact that Mr. Arias is simply running away from the Council like a kindergartner runs away from the principal of a school gives us no grounds to hope that he is prepared to work on his mistakes”. He added that there is no point in discussing the Syrian chemical-weapons issue every month; rather, it should be discussed every quarter in an open meeting.

RICHARD M. MILLS, JR. (United States) said the Assad regime and its backers, especially the Russian Federation, continue to stonewall efforts to account for Syria’s chemical weapons. “The regime’s continued refusal to provide answers or information requested years ago by the declaration assessment team is an affront to Council and the OPCW. The fact is that Syria has not declared its entire chemical weapons programme and it retains a hidden stockpile of chemical weapons,” he underscored. The risk remains that the Assad regime will again use chemical weapons against its own people. Syria continues to deny a visa to a member of the OPCW assessment team, preventing its deployment, he pointed out, calling on the Syrian regime to immediately permit the declaration assessment team to return to Syria, resolve all discrepancies, and help ensure the verified elimination of the country’s chemical weapons programme. The threat of future attacks will remain until the regime clearly and thoroughly answers the questions that have been posed by OPCW, fully declares its chemical weapons programme in line with its Chemical Weapons Convention obligations, and ceases its obstruction and provides visas to OPCW experts.

ROBERTO WAZIMA SZATMARI (Brazil), noting that little has recently changed on the ground or in the relationship between the Syrian Government and OPCW, stressed that the frequency of these meetings must change. While regular OPCW reports continue to be a valuable tool for monitoring, holding monthly meetings does not seem efficient in terms of time and resources. Reiterating his positions, he underlined that chemical weapons are incompatible with international humanitarian law and have no place in today’s world; the use of such weapons violates international agreements and is a serious threat to international peace and security; and incidents must be addressed with transparency and be subject to thorough and impartial investigations, according to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

ANDRIS STASTOLI (Albania) stated that since the last Council meeting there has been no progress in the discussions between OPCW and the Syrian Government nor on the next inspection in the country. All attempts to organize the twenty-fifth round of consultations between the Syrian authorities and the Declaration Assessment Team have remained unsuccessful, he added, because Syria has continued to impose conditions on the Team’s deployment and refused the issuance of their visas. Recalling that it is the ninth year since the “chemical massacre” in eastern Ghouta, he said that the international community owes it to the victims to ensure that there is no impunity for chemical weapons attacks. Underscoring that the 15-member organ is responsible for protecting the international non-proliferation regime, which has ensured the destruction of over 98 per cent of declared stockpiles of chemical weapons, he pointed out that he rejects any attempt to politicize OPCW’s work. In that regard he called on the members of the Council to act in unity in demanding full implementation of resolution 2118 (2013).

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN (Ghana), speaking also for Gabon and Kenya, noting the OPCW report as well as the 108th monthly report submitted by Syria’s national authorities on the country’s chemical weapons programme, expressed concern over the lack of headway in the attempts to fully address the issue in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention. Reiterating his support for Council resolution 2118 (2013), which provides the framework for the expeditious and verifiable destruction of chemical weapons in the country, he expressed regret over the persistent divergence between the positions of OPCW and Syrian authorities regarding the outstanding gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies.

While the momentum that initially galvanized the international community into action is dissipating, he stressed: “Without a definite closure of the matter the lingering danger of the production and possible use of chemical weapons in Syria, or elsewhere, cannot be completely ruled out.” The resolution of relevant investigations will also allow for the opportunity to focus time and resources on the other challenges facing the Syrian people, he added. Therefore, he encouraged the early convening of an in-person meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria and the Director-General of OPCW, which would help revive efforts towards the final resolution of the issues.

MEENA ASIYA SYED (Norway) said that it is unfortunate that no progress has been made on this file for the entirety of 2022, which makes it clear that Syria is not fulfilling its obligations pursuant to the Chemical Weapons Convention and resolution 2118 (2013). Syria is obligated to cooperate with OPCW, but she noted that no consultations between the Declaration Assessment Team and that country have occurred since the spring of 2021 due to Syria’s refusal to issue a visa to the Team’s lead technical expert. Underscoring that this stagnation is untenable, she urged Syria to follow up on OPCW’s offer to exchange correspondence, provide requested information relating to its initial declaration and engage with the Team. Further, Syria must comply with the OPCW’s requests for additional information relating to several former chemical-weapons production facilities. Adding that Syria must undertake the measures necessary to lift the suspension of its rights and privileges as a State party to the Convention, she stressed that this essential prohibition against the use of chemical weapons cannot be allowed to erode.

CONLETH BRADY (Ireland) stressed that OPCW should have the full backing of the Council in resolving outstanding issues with Syria. This is important because OPCW and the United Nations have on eight occasions so far found that since 2013 the Syrian authorities have used chemical weapons against their citizens, with further instances still being investigated, he said. At the same time, OPCW has set out 20 significant areas that need to be clarified regarding Syria’s initial declaration. These are issues that the Council cannot and must not ignore, given their ramifications for the people of Syria and the region, he underscored, stressing that there can be no impunity for chemical weapons’ use. Syria must end its pretence at cooperation and engage in a serious and meaningful way with the Technical Secretariat. The proposed meeting between Director-General Arias and Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad must take place urgently, focusing on achieving concrete outcomes. Syria must take real steps to resolve the outstanding issues without prevarication. The Council must uphold the international legal norm against chemical weapons by holding Syria to its obligations under resolution 2118 (2013) and the Chemical Weapons Convention and supporting OPCW in its mandated task.

ALICIA GUADALUPE BUENROSTRO MASSIEU (Mexico) voiced regret that the Council is once again meeting to address the file without great progress. Describing various outstanding issues, she noted that the Secretariat’s flexibility to exchange information in writing on the pending matters has to date also failed to bear fruit, underscoring that communications in writing are not a substitute for in-person consultations. In that regard and in accordance with resolution 2118 (2013), her delegation urges the Syrian authorities to cooperate constructively with OPCW and the United Nations. She noted the proposal for the meeting between the OPCW Director-General and the Syrian Minister for Foreign and Expatriate Affairs to be held in Beirut and voiced hope that it will be an opportunity for substantive discussions, to enable real progress. She expressed support for the OPCW Secretariat and its technical teams, noting that they uphold the highest standards of professionalism and impartiality. She condemned the use of chemical weapons by any actor and under any circumstances.

SUOOD RASHED ALI ALWALI ALMAZROUEI (United Arab Emirates), underlining that the goal of meetings on the Syrian chemical-weapons file is to address outstanding issues between the Syrian authorities and OPCW, said that this should continue to guide discussions. On that point, he expressed regret that both sides were unable to reach a decision regarding the Declaration Assessment Team’s visit to Syria or on holding limited consultations in Beirut. While every organization includes personnel with extensive experience — and it is therefore difficult to avoid relying on them for certain tasks — this does not mean that work cannot be accomplished in their absence, particularly when continuation of work is the principal objective. He also expressed regret that written correspondence is the only means of communication between the two sides, welcoming the upcoming meeting between Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and the OPCW’s Director-General. Against this backdrop, he underscored the need to make tangible progress on this file in accordance with resolution 2118 (2013).

RAVINDRA RAGUTTAHALLI (India), describing the recent lack of progress on this issue as “disappointing”, encouraged the Syrian Government and the OPCW Technical Secretariat to sustain engagement and resolve all outstanding issues. Reiterating that his country stands for the full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, he emphasized that any investigations into the use of such weapons must be impartial, credible and objective. Recalling that his country has repeatedly cautioned against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons, including in this region, he underscored that progress in other tracks would also help in facilitating the political peace process in Syria.

SUN ZHIQIANG (China), noting that his country firmly opposes the use of chemical weapons by any country, organization or individual under any circumstances, stressed that dialogue and consultations are the only ways to resolve the Syrian chemical weapons issue. Welcoming the ninth round of inspections at the Scientific Studies and Research Centre as indicated in the latest report by the OPCW Director-General, he noted that the Syrian Government and the OPCW Technical Secretariat have begun correspondence on declaration assessment. Urging the Technical Secretariat to give full attention to the State’s concerns over the visa issue, he also encouraged both sides to continue discussing the OPCW Director-General’s meeting with Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. Reiterating that OPCW’s investigations on the alleged use of chemical weapons should be strictly limited to the framework of the Chemical Weapons Conventions, with reliable evidence and credible conclusions, he expressed hope that the OPCW Director-General and the Technical Secretariat will uphold its technical nature. He also called on the Council to reduce the frequency of meetings on this issue.

FERGUS JOHN ECKERSLEY (United Kingdom) said it is disgraceful to see Syria month after month make no progress to fulfil its obligations under the Convention on Chemical Weapons and Council resolution 2118 (2013), pointing out that none of the countless excuses for that country’s non-compliance stands up to scrutiny. Despite Syria and the Russian Federation’s constant disinformation efforts, the Council must remain focused on the ongoing threat, he said, stressing that there is a real ongoing risk to international peace and security from Syria’s chemical weapons programme, given that country’s behaviour and the many inconsistencies with its declarations to OPCW. As well, the Russian Federation’s actions, in continuing to protect the Assad regime, including its efforts to hide its use and stockpile of chemical weapons, show that it has no genuine interest in implementing the Convention or protecting international security. “The Council must not be distracted by tactics designed to obstruct progress and protect the Syrian regime from accountability for their crimes. We must not accept any erosion of the rules [to which] we have all agreed. Despite the frustrating lack of progress, we must continue to work together to push Syria to meet its obligations in full,” he urged.

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE (France), Council President for September, spoke in his national capacity to recall that, nine years ago, the Syrian regime “deliberately assassinated” more than 1,000 civilians in a suburb of Damascus with sarin gas. No one has challenged the reality of this attack, which lead to the unanimous adoption of resolution 2118 (2013). Despite the repetitive nature of these meetings, Council members must not lose sight of what is important. Condemning the total absence of progress, he said that the Syrian regime refuses to cooperate and hampers OPCW’s work. Syria must shed all possible light on its stockpiles and comply with its international obligations if it wishes to re-establish its suspended rights and privileges. Spotlighting OPCW’s continuing professionalism despite obstacles, he said that “smear campaigns against them discredit but their authors”. Combating impunity and maintaining a total ban on the use of chemical weapons remains France’s priority, he added, stressing that the credibility of the prohibition regime “depends on it”.

BASSAM SABBAGH (Syria) rejected all baseless accusations by some countries, foremost the United States, which is supporting terrorist groups that use chemicals weapons in Syria. Since its voluntary accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention, his country has been keen to fully cooperate with OPCW, even before its entry into force for Syria. Detailing updates not included in Ms. Nakamitsu’s briefing, he said his country submitted to the Director-General its monthly report on 15 September, which included its activities related to the destruction of chemical weapons and its production facilities. He stressed Syria’s keenness to hold the anticipated high-level meeting between the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the head of the Syrian National Authority with the Director-General as soon as possible, in line with an agenda agreed upon by both parties that would help settle all outstanding matters. He further stressed that the Syrian National Authority has proposed to the Technical Secretariat the holding of a high-level coordination meeting between both parties in Beirut to agree its agenda.

He went on to say that Syria facilitated a visit by the OPCW Technical Secretariat to undertake the ninth round of inspection to the Scientific Studies and Research Centre from 11–19 September. His delegation is astonished that the Director-General’s monthly report did not report on the eighth round of inspection, which underlined the absence of any banned activity under the Convention. It also commended the great cooperation facilities presented by Syria to the inspection team during that round, he added. He welcomed the twenty-fifth round of consultations of the Declaration Assessment Team and stressed that there are no restrictions on the deployment of that team. The exclusion of one person from the team should not prevent the holding of that round, especially since OPCW has so many qualified experts who can undertake the same task. He recalled that the Syrian party expressed its readiness to hold that round in Damascus, The Hague and even Beirut. However, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has insisted on its position to include that person in the team. Thus, the Syrian National Authority agreed to the secretariat’s proposal to exchange correspondence and information on all matters under the mandate of the Declaration Assessment Team, even though such an approach would bring fewer outcomes.

Turning to the work of the fact-finding mission, he said his country is still awaiting the publication of the mission’s delayed reports on the accidents reported by Syria since 2017. He called on the mission to abide by the reference working paper and provisions of the Convention, especially the verification ethics. He further called on the mission to carry out its task with professionalism, neutrality and objectivity. He stressed that: “The IIT has been established illegitimately. We reject all the wrong and unprofessional working methods of that team, which naturally lead to false conclusions that only serve the agenda of some Western countries that use that team as a tool to serve their hostile agendas against Syria,” as evidenced in statements made by some countries today, especially the United States. Any reference to the reports of that team or its conclusions should be denounced and condemned. He expressed “astonishment” that the OPCW Technical Secretariat and the Council’s 1540 Committee insist on disregarding the information submitted on terrorist groups’ possession and use of chemical weapons in Syria or the fabrication of accidents just to accuse the Syrian army of committing them. “That is a clear and flagrant sign of selectivity and double standards. It reflects the politicization that controls this file,” he said.

AMIR SAEID JALIL IRAVANI (Iran) stressed that the only way to guarantee chemical weapons are never used again is to destroy all of them on a global scale and to take all necessary measures to prevent their production. Reiterating his call for the full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, he stressed that politicizing its implementation and using OPCW for political ends endanger both the legitimacy of the Convention and the United Nations. “This is equally deadly as a chemical weapon,” he added. He emphasized that any investigation into the use of chemical weapons must be impartial, professional, credible and objective while strictly adhering to the framework of the Convention. Encouraging continued communication and interaction between OPCW and Syria, he expressed hope that the high-level meeting between Syria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and the OPCW Director-General would take place as soon as possible. While Syria has met the Convention’s requirements and continues to cooperate with the OPCW constructively, he stressed, handling this issue in a political and double-standard manner will only divert discussions from its technical nature and could undermine the Council’s credibility and authority. Underscoring that it is high time for the 15-member organ to return discussions on this issue to OPCW, he stated that by focusing on technical aspects the United Nations will be able to carry out its functions in an objective manner and draw conclusions based on factual evidence.

ÖNCÜ KEÇELI (Türkiye), noting that the Assad regime’s failure to respect its international obligations is well-documented, said that OPCW’s latest report again confirms no progress relating to outstanding issues with the regime’s chemical weapons declaration. Identified gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies therein remain unresolved, and it therefore cannot be considered complete or accurate. Calling on the Syrian regime to fully cooperate with OPCW’s Technical Secretariat and provide the information required by the Chemical Weapons Convention, he also said that issuing visas to members of the Declaration Assessment Team remains a priority. The OPCW Director-General’s efforts to establish a direct line of communication is welcome, as is the work of the fact-finding mission and the Investigation and Identification Team. These efforts are essential to unearthing the truth and holding the perpetrators of chemical-weapons attacks to account, and he condemned any attempt to discredit the valuable work of the OPCW Technical Secretariat and its investigative bodies. Urging collective responsibility to ensure accountability for the use of chemical weapons in Syria, he stressed that unity within the Council is essential to realize this goal.

