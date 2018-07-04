Syria: Monthly Human Rights Digest - June 2018

Between a Rock and a Hard Place – Civilians in North-western Syria

Parts of north-western Syria are currently under the control of Turkish forces and a number of affiliated Syrian armed groups that formerly fought under the Free Syrian Army (FSA) banner, but which now appear to be operating under the control of Turkish forces. These areas include the districts of Afrin, Al-Bab, Azaz, and Jarablus. While extensive focus has been given to concerns about the well-being and human rights situation of civilians in other parts of Syria, civilians now living in areas under the control of Turkish forces and affiliated armed groups continue to face hardships, which in some instances may amount to violations of international humanitarian law and violations or abuses of international human rights law.