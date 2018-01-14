Syria: Monthly Human Rights Digest - December 2017
from UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
Report
Published on 31 Dec 2017 — View Original
- The situation in areas currently under the control of armed opposition groups, primarily the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham alliance (including the group formerly known as Jabhat Al-Nusra), in Idleb Governorate and surrounding areas is currently rapidly deteriorating. Despite the declaration of Idleb and surrounding areas being a “de-escalation area”, a swiftly moving Government offensive is ongoing with armed clashes intensifying in the south and east as armed opposition groups attempt to reverse such advances. The offensive is supported with increasing numbers of airstrikes on populated areas including Idleb city. Armed opposition groups on their side are reportedly increasingly resisting the offensive with heavy weaponry including tanks and armoured vehicles. These developments come on the back of apparent efforts by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham - the dominant armed group in Idleb Governorate - to control key civilian structures and service provisions, as well as regulate civil society. Approximately two million civilians are at the forefront of such developments in the Governorate. Fighting is expected to intensify dramatically throughout the Governorate as further attempts are made to dislodge an increasingly entrenched Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.