Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Snapshot: 9-16 April 2018

KEY FINDINGS

In the month of April, the USD/SYP exchange rate across Syria fell by approximately 3% to 1 USD/451 SYP compared to 1 USD/466 SYP in March 2018. While this decrease was the largest observed since January 2018, the rate was not as low as the drop seen in December 2017 where the exchange rate fell to approximately 1 USD/420 SYP.

In the northwest, the median complete SMEB cost with 7.5% float decreased by 9,934 SYP (-14%) to 58,730 SYP (128.23 USD) from 68,664 SYP in March. This was the steepest month-to-month decrease and the lowest SMEB cost observed in the past 12-months. This decrease in the northwest was due to decreases in the cost of cooking fuel (-7,500 SYP) and water trucking services (-1,014 SYP) because of increased availability and decreasing prices of transport fuel following renewed access to Afrin district. Other SMEB item categories saw little to no change.

In the south, the median cost of a complete SMEB with 7.5% float increased by less than 5% to 66,507 SYP (148.78 USD) from 65,668 SYP.

Over the last 6 months, the cost has decreased by less than 5% from 69,681 SYP in October 2017.

However, SMEB starches and SMEB proteins and pulses saw the most volatile 3-month period in at least the past 12 months. On average over the past 12 months, SMEB starch foods (bread, bulgur, and rice) and proteins (chicken, eggs, and red lentils) saw month-to-month decreases of 99 SYP (-0.04%) and 375 SYP (-2%), respectively.

However, between February and April, starches fell by 1,344 SYP (-7%) and rose by 1,574 SYP (9%), while proteins fell by 2,643 SYP (-17%) and rose by 1050 SYP (8%).

Partners in the south have reported that market actors may be adjusting their behaviours in response to food distributions. While the exact household and retailer decisions-making processes in this case are not fully understood, REACH will continue to monitor and gather contextual information regarding this trend.

The cost of bread also saw some volatility, as prices in some sub-districts that increased in March reportedly decreased in April. Partners suggest that this volatility and differences in trends may be due to localized and varied responses to the announced decrease of flour aid. Some local councils have taken steps since March to decrease bread prices despite diminished supplies of flour, which may explain the decrease in price. REACH will continue to monitor bread prices in the south.

In the northeast, the median complete SMEB cost with 7.5% float decreased by less than 5% from 58,872 in the last month to 58,763 SYP (126.50 USD). Over the last 6 months, the cost decreased by 3,188 SYP (-5%) from 61,951 SYP in September 2017.