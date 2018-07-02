Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Snapshot: 14-21 May 2018

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

WoS: Dollar exchange rate continues to fall

The US Dollar to Syrian Pound exchange rate fell for the third consecutive month. While the Pound has not strengthened to the degree seen in December 2017, the rate is such that the Dollar denominated median SMEB cost for all three regions was increasing whereas the Pound denominated cost continued to decrease.

WoS: Regional median SMEB costs declining

Regional median SMEB costs have continued to decline gradually. However, the median SMEB cost of the south continues to be the highest across the three regions.

Northwest: Hygiene items less expensive in the south of the region

Hygiene items of the SMEB have been consistently cheaper in assessed communities in southern Idleb. Partners noted that the existence of local production for certain soap products may explain the lower prices of hygiene items compared to the rest of the region.

Northeast: Hygiene items less expensive in the west of the region

In comparison to the rest of the region, the median prices of hygiene commodities monitored through the SMEB were lower in the west of the region. The cheaper prices were attributed to the existence of local producers of soap products and the role of these assessed communities as wholesale hubs for surrounding communities.

Northeast: SMEB Food costs diverging

While the median sub-district cost of SMEB food items converged between December 2017 and March 2018, prices have been diverging since April 2018.

South: Bread prices rising as flour aid cut

Prices observed in the region continued to react to the announced phasing out of flour aid to bakeries. Larger communities with stockpiles of flour appear to be maintaining stable prices over the past three months, or saw slight decreases in prices since April.

South: Food distributions edge out vendors

Some assessed vendors reported that they opted to not stock certain commodities in May in response to demand being largely met by humanitarian distributions. These commodities were red lentils, bulgur, rice, and to a lesser extent, toothpaste. However, it should be noted that there were no communities where all assessed vendors reported stocking decisions as described above.