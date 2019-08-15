15 Aug 2019

Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 8-15 July 2019

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH, in partnership with the Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group (CBR-TWG), conducts monthly market monitoring exercises throughout Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month (between 8-15 July) by ACTED, CARE Shafak, Concern, GOAL, IRC, Mercy Corps, People in Need, REACH, SARD, Solidarités International, STC Shafak, Violet, and Watan.

The accompanying dataset from the month of July is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community

