Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 10-17 December 2018

Introduction

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH and the Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group (CBR-TWG) conduct monthly market monitoring throughout Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB), see below, which represents the minimum culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month by ACTED, CARE Shafak,

Concern, GOAL, Ihsan, IRC, Mercy Corps, People in Need, REACH, Solidarités International, STC Shafak, Violet and Watan.

The accompanying dataset from the current month is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community

Key Developments

Northwest: SMEB costs drop, halts 4-month rise The SMEB cost dropped by approximately 3% to 57,271 SYP and ended a four-month streak of rising costs between July (53,645 SYP) and November 2018 (59,194 SYP). Despite this drop, the SMEB cost in December 2018 was still 6% higher when compared to July 2018.

The fall in the SMEB cost can be attributed to a drop in the food component, as well as water trucking and cellphone data to a smaller degree (see page 2).

Northeast: SMEB climb eases in December In December 2018, the regional median SMEB cost remained largely stable since the previous month at 63,212 SYP. However, the SMEB cost in December was still approximately 10% higher than May 2018 when the trend of gradual increases began and were higher than all but one month during 2018 (January, 64,014 SYP).

Additionally, the slow-down observed this month does not necessarily indicate an end to the trend of increasing SMEB costs; the trend of gradual increases over the previous 7 months has been similarly characterised by decreases observed in some months followed by greater increases. Lastly, the stagnant SMEB cost was explained by a lesser rate of increase in the cost of the food component in December 2018 (see page 12).

North: weakening Syrian pound, 5-month streak The USD/SYP exchange rate rose again (4%) in December 2018 to 495 pound to the dollar. This is the fifth consecutive month where the pound weakened to the dollar. Assessed vendors continued to cite the exchange rate as a factor in the rising prices of imported consumer goods. The USD-denominated SMEB cost appeared to also be affected by the increasing exchange rate as it decreased (-4%) to 121.48 USD in December from 126.57 USD in July 2018.

Northwest: Turkcell extends to S. Idleb & Hama Some assessed vendors in Hama and Al-Suqaylabiyah districts reported selling phone cards for the Turkcell network since November 2018. There are reportedly Turkcell cellphone towers that have been built in Idleb governorate. However, changes to the price of cellphone data due to the extension of Turkcell coverage has not been observed.

North: Some prefer local chicken to inexpensive Turkish imports While not unanimous, assessed vendors in the north have highlighted that some consumers continue to prefer buying fresh Syrian-grown chicken despite the availability of cheaper frozen imports from Turkey.