Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 12-19 November 2018

Introduction

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH and the Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group (CBR-TWG) conduct monthly market monitoring throughout Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB), see below, which represents the minimum culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month by ACTED, CARE Shafak,

Concern, GOAL, Ihsan, IRC, Mercy Corps, People in Need, REACH, Solidarités International, STC Shafak,

Violet and Watan.

The accompanying dataset from the current month is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

Key Developments

Northwest: SMEB costs continue to increase The SMEB cost has increased in northwest Syria for the second consecutive month by approximately 5% to 58,778 SYP. While this was on average 10% higher than the SMEB costs observed over the past 6-months, the current cost is comparable to the regional median SMEB cost in April 2018 (58,730 SYP) and was approximately 15% lower compared to February 2017 (69,815 SYP), which was the highest cost observed since longitudinal monitoring began. The increasing SMEB cost over the past two months was explained by rising costs of the food and water trucking components of the SMEB, neither of which appeared to be seasonal (see page 2).

Northeast: SMEB costs rise over past 6-months In November 2018, the SMEB cost in the northeast increased by approximately 3% to 62,478 SYP (128.55 USD). Over the past six-months, the median SMEB cost has gradually risen (+9%) since May 2018 (57,226 SYP).

While the cost in November 2018 was still considerably lower (-13%) than the highest SMEB cost observed in February 2017 (71,840 SYP), this trend is significant as it appears to overturn the 16-month trend of gradually decreasing prices observed between February 2017 and May 2018. A non-seasonal increase in the food component of the SMEB, in particular the price of bread, appears to be driving the increasing SMEB cost (see page 12).

North: Syrian pound continues to lose strength The USD/SYP exchange rate rose for the fourth consecutive month in November 2018. At 485 pounds to the dollar, this was nearly 10% higher than in July 2018 (443 SYP) when the rising trend began. The steady incline of the exchange rate since the summer has been mirrored by the SMEB food component over the same period. Assessed vendors have noted that the weakening pound and the rising costs of procuring imported stocks of consumer goods was a significant and ongoing source of concern for their businesses.

Northwest: European fuel imports Several communities across the region in Ariha, Azaz, and Darkosh sub-districts reported that diesel and petrol imports from Europe via Turkey were available in their markets. While it was of superior quality, there continued to be more demand for the affordable and readily available manually refined varieties of transport fuels.

Deir-ez-Zor: Transport fuel supply bottleneck Assessed vendors in Kisreh, Basira, and Sur subdistricts reported difficulty or the inability to procure enough transport fuel. The price of transport fuels in these communities were on average 28% higher than the regional median price in the northeast (see page 16).