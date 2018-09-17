Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 13-27 August 2018

Introduction

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH and the Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group (CBR-TWG) conduct monthly market monitoring throughout Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB), see below, which represents the minimum culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month by ACTED, CARE, Shafak, Concern, GOAL, Ihsan, IRC, Mercy Corps, People in Need, REACH, Solidarités International, Violet, and Watan.

Datasets are available on the REACH Resource Centre, the Humanitarian Data Exchange, and are also distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

Key developments

WoS: Eid Al Adha prices Due to Eid Al Adha occurring during August, food price fluctuations were seen. SMEB vegetables increased by 20% and 17% in northeast and northwest Syria, respectively. Whereas, chicken prices decreased by 7% and 6% in the northeast and northwest respectively. Meat prices reportedly decrease during Eid Al Adha and consequently chicken prices also decreased. Eid Al Adha is the most likely reason for fluctuations in food prices as food that is traditionally eaten is in higher demand.

WoS: SMEB prices increase Throughout northwest and northeast Syria the median SMEB prices have increased slightly by 1% and 3% respectively, since July 2018. The median SMEB food and median SMEB hygiene items were the only SMEB categories to have increased in both northwest and northeast Syria. The median SMEB food and median SMEB hygiene have increased by 1% and 7% respectively in northwest Syria and 6% and 1% respectively in northeast Syria.

These prices are still significantly lower than in April 2018.

Northwest: Humanitarian distributions decrease food prices According to vendors, the decrease in flour and lentil prices throughout the northwest is due to the wide availability of these goods through humanitarian distributions.

Lentil prices have decreased by a median of 10% to 225 SYP per kilo and flour has decreased by a median of 6% to 150 SYP per kilo.

Northeast: Increase in cooking fuel prices Cooking fuel prices have increased by a median of 20% to 3,750 SYP since July 2018. The largest increase in price was reported in Tell Abiad, ArRaqqa Governorate, where there was a 100% increase in price to 5,000 SYP. This is the second month of continued increases since fairly stable prices before February.

Northeast: New data company reduces prices Data prices per gigabyte (GB) have decreased by 40% since July 2018, to a median of 1,500 SYP.

Previously some of the main companies used were operating from Turkey however, a new local data company is providing lower prices, therefore lowering the median price per GB.