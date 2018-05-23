23 May 2018

As Syria looks to rebuild, US and allies hope money can win where guns lost

Report
from IRIN
23 May 2018

President Bashar al-Assad is winning Syria’s seven-year war on the battlefield, but his American, European, and Arab opponents are ramping up the pressure on the economic front. Their plan to block aid and investment that could help the regime’s plans for reconstruction will frustrate al-Assad’s regime and his allies, but analysts say it’s also likely to prevent many civilians from rebuilding their lives.

