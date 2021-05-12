Syria + 1 more

Syria: Logistics Cluster - Concept of Operations, May 2021

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Background

Since the beginning of the crisis in 2011, ongoing fighting and widespread insecurity have continued to fuel large-scale displacements, increase vulnerabilities, and constrain humanitarian access across the country. According to the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), around 13.4 million people in Syria require humanitarian assistance. Of these, 6 million people are in acute need due to a convergence of factors arising from a sharp reduction in purchasing power, the loss of essential livelihoods and income, and limited access to basic goods and services.

In addition to this, the global outbreak of COVID-19 has further increased the scope and challenge of the overall response and led to a significant expansion in multi-sector needs all over Syria.

The scale of the humanitarian crisis continues to require a large-scale, sustained and comprehensive response from the humanitarian community to provide the affected population with critical cross-sectoral assistance.

In January 2013, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster was activated in Syria, as part of a streamlined effort to enhance coordination and operational capacity among the humanitarian actors active in Syria and augment the effectiveness of the overall response through the provision of a set of tailored logistics services.

The Logistics Cluster currently facilitates access to crucial logistics services for all operations across the region, including land transport for inter-agency humanitarian convoys, cross-border transhipment, and storage services. In September 2014, the Whole of Syria (WoS) approach was adopted as a result of UN Security Council Resolution 2165, bringing together separate regional operations into a single framework.

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

Access and security constraints remain the largest challenges faced by the humanitarian community in reaching vulnerable communities with life-saving relief supplies inside Syria. Based on consultations and regular review of gaps and needs, the Logistics Cluster, together with the partnering organisations, identified the following logistics gaps:

• Need for consolidated logistics coordination and information sharing to reduce duplication of effort and increase operational efficiency.

• Restrictions on movement of humanitarian cargo and the need to maintain Inter-Agency Humanitarian Convoys for crossline missions.

• Need for the coordination of cross-border transhipment services.

• Need for common storage facilities inside Syria.

• Increasing need for dedicated logistics capacity strengthening initiatives, particularly among national actors within Syria.

• Need for an air cargo transport service to the northeast in support of the COVID-19 response.

Related Content