Syria: Logistics Cluster - Concept of Operations, February 2020

Background

Since the beginning of the crisis in 2011, ongoing fighting and widespread insecurity have continued to fuel large- scale displacements, increase vulnerabilities and constrain humanitarian access across the country. According to the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), around 11.06 million people in Syria require humanitarian assistance. Of these, 4.65 million people are in acute need due to a convergence of vulnerabilities resulting from displacement, exposure to hostilities, and limited access to basic goods and services.

The scale of the humanitarian crisis continues to require a large-scale, sustained and comprehensive response from the humanitarian community to provide the affected population with critical cross-sectoral assistance.

In January 2013, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster was activated in Syria, as part of a streamlined effort to enhance coordination and operational capacity among the humanitarian actors active in Syria and augment the effectiveness of the overall response through the provision of a set of tailored logistics services.

The Logistics Cluster currently facilitates access to crucial logistics services for all operations across the region, including land transport for inter-agency humanitarian convoys, cross-border transhipment, and storage services. In September 2014, the Whole of Syria (WoS) approach was adopted as a result of UN Security Council Resolution 2165, bringing together separate regional operations into a single framework.