Syria, Lebanon and Jordan Emergency Appeal 2022 Progress Report (for the reporting period 1 January – 30 June 2022)

As a result of the protracted conflict in Syria, unprecedented multiple crises in Lebanon since 2020 and the economic impact of COVID-19 in Jordan, conditions in Palestine refugee communities in the region have significantly deteriorated. In the first half of 2022, UNRWA continued to provide emergency humanitarian assistance while maintaining its basic services, including in health and education. This support, particularly in the context of deepening economic and financial crises, has provided a safety-net for the most vulnerable Palestine refugees, preventing thousands from falling into abject poverty. However, the situation is becoming critical with the vast majority of refugees now experiencing rapidly deteriorating living conditions that significantly impacts their well-being and social cohesion. Within this context, the 2022 Syria, Lebanon and Jordan Emergency Appeal (EA) focuses on the provision of emergency food and cash assistance to alleviate the worst impacts of humanitarian crises and food insecurity while also providing protection and psychosocial support to the most vulnerable refugees, particularly children.