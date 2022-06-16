Syria - Landmine explosion (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, UNMAS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2022)

On 11 June, ten civilians, including four children and five women, were killed and 28 injured by a landmine explosion in Dara’a governorate in Southern Syria. The explosion was triggered by a civilian vehicle carrying farmers to work. 18 children have been killed or injured in Dara’a by unexploded ordnances (UXO) since the beginning of 2022.

10.2 million people in Syria are estimated to be living in areas contaminated with explosive ordnance in 2022, around 4.6 million are children. The UN Mine Action Service estimates that since 2013, an average of four people per day have been killed or injured by explosive ordnance, placing Syria amongst the top countries reporting direct victims of explosive ordnance incidents worldwide.