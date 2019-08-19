Syria June - August 2019 Briefing

HUMANITARIAN FIGURES

180,000 Teachers are no longer in service, with 40 percent of schools being damaged or destroyed and others being used to shelter displaced people. Humanitarian Needs Overview

13.2 million People in need of health assistance with 5 million intersector people in acute need. 83 percent of Syrians are living below the poverty line.

Humanitarian Needs Overview

3,913 trucks Since January 2018 have provided AID from Turkey to Syria as part of the United Nations cross-border response.

Humanitarian supplies covering numerous sectors, such as education, health and shelter, are provided by various UN agencies. Syrian Arab Republic (OCHA)

500,000 Relocation of displaced people from May 1st to July 30th. Many of these people have been displaced multiple times. Syrian Arab Republic (OCHA)

NEWS & HEADLINES**