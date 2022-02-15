Syria: Internal Displacement in Al Hasakeh - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRSY007

This DREF has been triggered by the response carried by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to the forced displacement from Al-Hasakeh, north-eastern Syria, in the last week of January and the first week of February, following an attack by Islamic State groups (ISg) on the Sina’a prison in Al-Hasakeh city on 20 January that resulted in hostilities that continued for several days in different areas.

On 26 January the Syrian High Relief Committee Meeting officially requested SARC and other humanitarian organisations to scale up their response to the displacement.

SARC has been responding to the displacement and is seeking IFRC support through DREF to replenish distributed relief items. SARC is also coordinating with other partners to ensure a well-coordinated response. SARC estimates that the number of people affected by the hostilities following the 20th of January attack in Al-Hasakeh city is 250,000. This includes families displaced, host families as well as families impacted by the movement restrictions and lockdown in Al-Hasakeh governorate.

The DREF operation complements SARC’s humanitarian assistance operations and programmes that were ongoing prior to the hostilities in Al-Hasakeh city that triggered the internal displacement. The DREF responds to new needs caused by the displacement that are currently not covered by SARC or other actors through regular humanitarian assistance operations.

A. Situation analysis

Description of the crisis

On 20 January 2022, an attack by ISg’s on Sina’a prison in Al-Hasakeh city resulted in rapidly escalating hostilities with gunfire and explosions reported from the area. Civilian casualties were reported, and up to 75,000 people (15,000 families) were forced to move out from the neighbourhoods or between houses where the main hostilities and fighting took place. Most of the displaced people have sought safety with family and friends in Al Hasakeh city and its surrounding neighbourhoods, while others have been hosted at seven temporary shelters. The precrisis conditions in the affected neighbourhoods and host communities were already critical, with low resilience among the population to withstand any additional shocks. The harsh winter conditions exacerbated by the lack of electricity, fuel and transportation, combined with economic crises that have sent food and basic items prices skyrocketing, impact from COVID-19 had already depleted the coping capacities among the host communities. Families depending on daily labour for their livelihoods lost their income due to the lockdown and curfews not only in Al-Hasakeh city but also in the governorate at large. While the lockdown has been lifted, there is still a partial curfew in effect and movements are strictly controlled.

Exacerbated by the cold winter conditions across Syria, affected people are urgently in need of basic supplies, including food and household items. SARC, the UN and other humanitarian organizations have been scaling up to assess and respond to the needs of those who have fled their homes.

On 24 January, Al-Hasakeh city, all areas surrounding the city as well as areas in Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor were placed under a complete lockdown and movement between cities and towns in the governorate was banned by the de facto authorities. A partial curfew was imposed in other areas of the governorate from 18:00hrs to 06:00hrs. On the same day, local authorities ordered residents in the southern neighbourhoods of Housh Al Baer and Al Sakan al Shababi areas to relocate to safer areas. In addition, there was a complete ban on movement in AlHasakeh city, including a one-week suspension on humanitarian assistance in Al-Hasakeh city until 31 January. The movement restrictions had a direct impact on access to basic services including basic commodities, health care, education, and livelihoods, increasing the suffering of the communities that were already dependent on some form of humanitarian assistance before the security incident.

The lockdown affected humanitarian response throughout Al-Hasakeh governorate, including areas in Ar-Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor as well as IDP camps, such as Al Hol camp, which housed over 57,000 people. Additionally, Areesha, Al Roj, Mahmoudli, Newroz, Al Tal’aa and Tweineh camps are also affected by the new measures. All humanitarian activities inside the camps were suspended, and only critical supplies such as bread, potable water and fuel were allowed inside the camp. Trucks carrying assistance were stopped at the entrance and were driven into the camp by camp administration officials.

As of 25 January, intense hostilities continued to be reported in the vicinity of Al-Sina’a Prison, including airstrikes and heavy gunfire. An estimated 1,000 families (5,000 people) living in the worst-affected neighbourhoods of Ghweiran and Al Zouhour were facing rapidly diminishing food and water supplies without access to basic services. These families subsequently appealed to humanitarian partners and authorities to help evacuate them to safer areas. The lockdown in Al-Hasakeh also affected commercial and public transport, with shortages in essential food and household items reported in local markets. Several additional displacements have occurred in January, as a result of attacks by ISg affiliated groups in other parts of the governorate, as well as hostilities at the border in northern Al-Hasakeh governorate and Ein Essa in Ar-Raqqa governorate.

UN OCHA estimates that among the displaced in Al-Hasakeh city and neighbouring areas about 3,000 families taking refuge in the Government of Syria (GoS)-controlled area in Al-Hasakeh city centre and about 6,000 families displaced to other neighbourhoods. Humanitarian partners confirmed at least seven temporary collective shelters are hosting 523 families (2,615 people); four are in the GoS-controlled neighbourhoods of Al Mal’ab Al Baladi (Al Bal restaurant), Aradi Habbo (Walid Nawfal School), Wasta/Al Suq (Bab Al Harah centre and Al Himah Center) and three in neighbourhoods controlled by local authorities of Tal Hajar (Musab Ibn Umair mosque), Salhiyeh (Al-Mustaf mosque) and Al Tala’e’ (Al Dakhil mosque). The number of displaced people fluctuates daily with new families being displaced to the centres and others moving to host communities, meaning that the total number of people sheltering in the displacement centres is likely to be higher. Humanitarian organisations have reported a high proportion of women and children at the collective centres as well as vulnerable groups, including unaccompanied children, people with disabilities and the elderly who require urgent and specialized assistance.

On 31 January, humanitarian partners and the Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor (DoSAL) reported that over 6,500 households (about 32,500 people) have returned to their homes in the southern neighbourhoods of Ghweiran and Al Zouhour in Al-Hasakeh city following improved security in the city. This includes 1,500 households (7,500 people) from the GoS-controlled areas and 5,000 households (25,000 people) from areas controlled by local authorities. An estimated 296 households (1,480 people) are still hosted in four collective centres: Al Bal restaurant and Osman Ibn Afnan mosque in GoS-controlled areas and Al- Mustafa mosque and Musab Ibn Umair mosque in areas controlled by local authorities. Walid Nawfal School, Bab Al Harah café, Al Himah centre and Al Dakhil mosque are no longer collective centres. On 31 January, the curfew in Al-Hasakeh city and rural areas controlled by local authorities was reduced to 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

While the security situation has improved, security operations by local authorities, restrictions on movement and lack of public services reportedly continue to deter returns. UN partners have been reporting late approvals or delays at checkpoints between areas controlled by GoS and local authorities. As of 31 January, some partners were unable to access the two collective centres in areas controlled by local authorities despite having the necessary authorization documents.

UN protection Sector partners reported the presence of many female-headed households and other vulnerable groups at collective centres who are experiencing multiple protection risks. The humanitarian situation remains challenging, with high needs for food, water and electricity. Medical services, including reproductive health and primary care, are being offered through mobile and static teams. However, overcrowding, cold temperatures, poor sanitary conditions and bad ventilation have resulted in increased health issues, including respiratory and other infections.

Destruction of public infrastructure and services are reported in Ghweiran and Al Zouhour neighbourhoods, although the scale is not yet known. There are also reports of shortages of food and essential items in local markets due to disruptions to supply chains. Despite over 13,000 school-aged children being displaced, the situation has not affected the school year, as the mid-term break was extended by the Ministry of Education to 30 January due to adverse weather conditions (further extended to 31 January due to the curfew).

Areesha and Al Hol camps were most affected by the crisis and resulting curfew, as the main road to Areesha is through Ghweiran neighbourhood and extra security measures were implemented at Al Hol. On 31 January, some organizations resumed regular programming at Al Hol and delivery of humanitarian supplies is returning to normal. On 1 February, the Areesha camp management planned to access the camp using alternative routes.