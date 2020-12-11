Syria: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19: Situation analysis, September 23 - 20 October 2020

Executive Summary / Highlights

Epidemiological overview: As of 20 October 2020,the total number of reported confirmed cases across all areas of Syria was 11,575, an increase of 161% since 20 October where 4,429 total cases had been reported.

Given the limited testing activity across Syria and scarce information, the actual number of cases likely far exceeds official figures. Of particular concern is the number of health workers affected by the disease, making up 16% of confirmed cases in northeast Syria and 15% in northwest Syria. Another major concern is the alarming positivity rate of COVID-19 testing: in northwest Syria the positivity rate has been 21% since 9 July 2020 and in northwest Syria it is 35% as of 30 September. A decade of conflict, multiple displacements, economic shocks in the country and in neighbouring countries, military operations, and violence had already severely affected the population and infrastructure, leading to a weakened capacity to manage the spread of the disease and its repercussions.

Containment measures: While authorities initially reacted to news of the global transmission of COVID-19 by closing most public services and heavily restricting movement, there was a progressive relaxation of these containment measures during the summer. Most activities have returned to pre-COVID levels, as authorities seem less willing to enforce public health measures and communities seem less willing or able to comply with them, with notably the reopening of schools across Syria despite the number of reported confirmed cases rising by 154% across Syria between 20 September and 20 October 2020.

Information and communication: Despite multiple awareness campaigns conducted throughout Syria, survey results show gaps in knowledge among the population regarding measures for self-protection against contracting COVID-19 as well as what to do while awaiting test results and in case of infection. While cumulative Risk Communication and Community Engagement efforts reached an estimated 15 million people as of end September, survey information and anecdotal evidence suggests the risk perception across Syria is very low and considerably low adherence to individual preventive measures has been observed in some communities.