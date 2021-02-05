Syria: iMMAP/DFS COVID-19 Situation Analysis (22 November - 31 December 2020)

Infection remains widespread despite a decreasing rate of newly reported cases

As of 31 December, a total of 39,800cases (193 per 100,000) were recorded across the country (MoH GoS, WHO, AANES).

Most of these cases were not linked to a suspected source, demonstrating widespread community transmission. Cases reported via schools increased four-fold, to 1,540 on 10 December compared to the prior month. Of these, 860 were reported among teachers and staff, especially in Rural Damascus, Homs and Hama governorates (OCHA & WHO 23/12/2020). The disease has stigma, and there is a reluctance to seek testing or treatment.

Government-held areas

As of 30 December, more than 11,200confirmed cases had been recorded in government-held areas, including 696 deaths (Syrian Arab News Agency 30/12/2020), a 50% increase in official death mortality compared to a month earlier.

Between mid-November and the end of December, the average weekly number of newly reported cases almost doubled, reaching 105, peaking mid-December. As only patients with severe conditions in hospitals and clinics are being tested, the real scale is likely even greater (Syrian Arab News Agency 16/12/2020). The low number of tests and lack of accurate information from the government means that case numbers are certainly a large undercount of the actual number of cases (The Syria report 16/12/2020). Reports of 100% bed occupancy rates have increased in December, notably in As-Sweida and Homs governorates (OCHA 16/12/2020).

Northwest Syria

As of 31 December, 20,300total confirmed cases in Northwest Syria were reported, of which 9,197 were in Aleppo and 11,703 in Idlib governorates (EWARN 31/12/2020). The 50% increase in cases from 18 November to 21 December is due to higher testing capacities and rising rates of infection (OCHA 18/11/2020; OCHA 21/12/2020). In Idlib, 50% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are occupied continuously, with a peak at 80% ICU beds occupation in November, highlighting the drastic increase in cases (Enab Baladi 02/12/2020). Cases also appear to be rising in camps, with more than 1,800 cases reported as of early December. This represents about 10% of the region's total cases, of which half were recorded in the previous three weeks (Humanitarian Response Coordinators 08/12/2020)