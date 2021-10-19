Syria IMMAP COVID-19 Situation analysis Survey Main Findings - RIWI Data

1. INTRODUCTION

The impact of the pandemic is being felt the most acutely by vulnerable groups who are already facing a multitude of challenges from conflict and natural disasters, as well as by all humanitarian organizations that serve those groups. To overcome these constraints and provide the wider humanitarian community with timely and comprehensive information on the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, iMMAP initiated the COVID-19 Situational Analysis Project with the support of the USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (USAID BHA), partnering with Data Friendly Space (DFS), and aiming to provide timely solutions to the growing global needs for assessment and analysis among humanitarian stakeholders. This product is part of a series of analyzes from iMMAP and DFS covering 6 countries, including Syria, and contains the key findings of a survey conducted by iMMAP and RIWI to gather insight into the role COVID-19 is having on the humanitarian situation in order to better support decision makers.

2. METHODOLOGY

iMMAP partnered with RIWI corp. to conduct a web survey in Syria from 20th July to 11th August 2021. Questions were designed based on key areas identified in other Syria Situation Analysis products where additional information would provide value. Data was collected using a method invented and patented by RIWI Corp. by which web users encounter random anonymous opt-in surveys when they encounter lapsed or dormant website destinations (e.g., phonyurl.com) into the URL bar. All Internet users over the age of 18 in Syria had a random probability of inadvertently landing on the web page where the survey is posted.

The survey was in Arabic and contained 42 questions, however some questions were asked as a follow up to particular responses from others, and a small selection of the last 6 questions were randomly displayed, in order to shorten the time needed for completion to improve response rate. The first questions captured age group, gender, displacement status, whethere they are originally from Syria, governorate in which they live, education level, and whether they had a physical disability. 3,036 surveys were fully completed.

Data was then weighted by RIWI for age and gender based on US Census Bureau projections (methodology here) to aid better representation of the population of Syria. However, as the sample is only from internet-using Syrians, some demographics will be underrepresented. Findings can be taken only as indicative. The analysis was conducted by iMMAP using RStudio.