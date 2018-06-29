Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): Quarterly Trends Analysis of Displacement and Spontaneous Returns in Northern Syria, January - March 2018

Key Findings

Communities Assessed: 619

Total IDP Departures: 353,199

Total IDP Arrivals: 347,889

Total Spontaneous Returns (SRs): 229,848

Summary of Findings

Idleb and Surrounding Areas Assessed communities in Idleb governorate and surrounding areas witnessed a total of 323,193 IDP arrivals between 1 January and 31 March 2018, almost half (48%) of which occurred in January due to sustained levels of conflict, predominantly in south-east Idleb, north-east Hama and south-west Aleppo. IDP movements were reported from south-eastern parts of the region to sub-districts in the north that were further away from conflict lines. After a decrease in violence, large return movements (220,554 SRs) were reported in February and March in assessed communities in south-eastern sub-districts that had previously seen large IDP departures. Cross-line displacements in March from Eastern Ghouta, Rural Damascus governorate, also contributed to substantial arrivals to the region.

Northern Aleppo Region8 Assessed communities in northern Aleppo witnessed 24,696 IDP arrivals, 51% of which occurred in March after escalation of conflict in Afrin district. In addition, 9,304 SRs were reported to the region between January and March. A majority (86%) of these were former refugees.

Major Developments • Despite the declaration categorising Idleb governorate and surrounding areas as a “de-escalation zone”,9 the region has seen an escalation in conflict since November 2017. Clashes between armed opposition groups (AOGs) and Government of Syria (GoS) forces intensified in south-east Idleb, north-east Hama and south-west Aleppo and continued into February 2018, before decreasing in intensity after 10 February. On 20 February, levels of violence briefly increased again after the outbreak of hostilities between different AOGs in Idleb governorate.

• On 20 January 2018, a military operation was launched in Afrin district, leading to sustained levels of violence throughout the coverage period. Due to these clashes, Bab El Hawa and Bab Al Salam border crossings were temporarily closed on 20 January. The UN resumed cross-border deliveries from Bab El Hawa on 1 February.10 In early March, conflict further escalated in Afrin district, leading to large IDP departures, including to northern Aleppo.

• Due to local agreements in Eastern Ghouta, large numbers of crossline displacements were tracked starting from February, mostly to Idleb and surrounding areas.11