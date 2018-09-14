14 Sep 2018

Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): Monthly overview of IDP Movements in northern Syria, July 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (910.5 KB)

In July 2018, assessed communities in north-west Syria witnessed a total of 31,636 IDP arrivals. More than two thirds of these (22,397) were to assessed communities in Idleb governorate and surrounding areas, many of which to Dana (5,547) and Maaret Tamsrin (2,815) sub-districts in the north of Idleb governorate.
Military developments in south-west Syria were a key driving factor behind these movements, as the intensification of conflict between Government of Syria (GoS)-allied forces and armed opposition groups (AOGs) in Dar’a and Quneitra governorates led to cross-line displacements from these areas to north-west Syria, particularly in the second half of the month.
In turn, key informants in Idleb and surrounding areas reported 5,892 IDP arrivals directly from Dar’a (3,552) and Quneitra (1,481) governorates.
In parallel, continued heavy shelling and heightened insecurity from June in Idleb and surrounding areas contributed to 35,296 IDP departures in July, 32% of which were from assessed communities in Teftnaz (11,397) sub-district, eastern Idleb governorate.
Meanwhile, large movements were also reported in northern Aleppo, with significant numbers of IDP arrivals to Ghandorah (2,834) and Jarablus (2,602) sub-districts. Many of these were reported to be internal movements from elsewhere in northern Aleppo.

