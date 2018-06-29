Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): Monthly overview of IDP Movements in northern Syria, May 2018

Summary of Findings

Communities assessed: 323

Total IDP arrivals: 42,945

Total IDP departures: 40,202

Total spontaneous returns (SRs): 18,280

In May 2018, opposition-held areas in north-west Syria experienced a third successive month of large cross-line displacements from other parts of the country. Heavy fighting and subsequent relocation agreements reached in opposition enclaves of southern Hama and northern Homs governorates led to the displacement of tens of thousands from these areas to north-west Syria after 2 May.3 Resultantly, a third of the total 42,945 reported IDP arrivals to assessed communities in Idleb, Aleppo and Hama governorates were from Homs governorate. More than half of these arrived to Atareb (4,178) and Dana (3,985) sub-districts, both of which host major camps, transit/reception centres and other IDP sites.

Meanwhile, a total of 40,202 IDP departures were reported, more than two thirds of whom from assessed locations in Idleb governorate. The most commonly reported intended destinations of IDP departures were in the south-east of Idleb governorate, likely indicative of returns to areas that experienced heavy clashes and IDP departures between late 2017 and early 2018.4 In parallel, 72% of the reported 18,280 SRs in May were to the sub-districts of Abul Thohur (6,816) and Zarbah (6,384) in south-eastern Idleb and western Aleppo governorate.