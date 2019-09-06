Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): Monthly Overview of IDP Movements and Spontaneous Returns in north-west Syria, July 2019

Summary of Findings

Communities assessed: 270

Total IDP arrivals: 52,910(decrease 8%)

Total IDP departures: 33,778(decrease 47%)

Total spontaneous returns (SRs): 6,997(increase 55%)

Throughout July, assessed communities in Idleb and surrounding areas witnessed a total of 52,910 IDP arrivals and 33,778 IDP departures, representing a decrease of 8% and 47% respectively compared to figures reported in June. Despite a slight reduction in IDP movements, the region continued to witness conflict escalation, hindering humanitarian operations and affecting access to basic services.5 There was widespread damage to civilian infrastructure; notably, on 6 July, the water station in Basida, southern Idleb governorate, was wrought inoperable by airstrikes, limiting water access for some 80,000 people.

The ongoing violence has continued to cause mass displacement with the majority of individuals departing Kafr Nobol (11,018), Ma’arrat An Nu’man (9,207) and Jisr-Ash-Shugur (5,628) sub-districts. IDPs have tended to move northwards continuing trends witnessed since April with Dana sub-district recording the highest number of IDP arrivals (11,931), followed by Salqin (8,719) and Darkosh (6,594) sub-districts.