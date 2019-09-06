06 Sep 2019

Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): Monthly Overview of IDP Movements and Spontaneous Returns in north-west Syria, July 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)

Summary of Findings

Communities assessed: 270
Total IDP arrivals: 52,910(decrease 8%)
Total IDP departures: 33,778(decrease 47%)
Total spontaneous returns (SRs): 6,997(increase 55%)

Throughout July, assessed communities in Idleb and surrounding areas witnessed a total of 52,910 IDP arrivals and 33,778 IDP departures, representing a decrease of 8% and 47% respectively compared to figures reported in June. Despite a slight reduction in IDP movements, the region continued to witness conflict escalation, hindering humanitarian operations and affecting access to basic services.5 There was widespread damage to civilian infrastructure; notably, on 6 July, the water station in Basida, southern Idleb governorate, was wrought inoperable by airstrikes, limiting water access for some 80,000 people.

The ongoing violence has continued to cause mass displacement with the majority of individuals departing Kafr Nobol (11,018), Ma’arrat An Nu’man (9,207) and Jisr-Ash-Shugur (5,628) sub-districts. IDPs have tended to move northwards continuing trends witnessed since April with Dana sub-district recording the highest number of IDP arrivals (11,931), followed by Salqin (8,719) and Darkosh (6,594) sub-districts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.