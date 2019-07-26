26 Jul 2019

Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): Monthly Overview of IDP Movements and Spontaneous Returns in north-west Syria, June 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Jun 2019
Summary of Findings

Communities assessed: 220
Total IDP arrivals: 57,805 (76%)
Total IDP departures: 32,137 (79%)
Total spontaneous returns (SRs): 4,509 (92%)

Between 1 and 30 June, assessed communities in Idleb and surrounding areas witnessed a total of 57,805 IDP arrivals, most of whom to Dana (16,604) and Maaret Tamsrin (11,138) sub-districts in northern Idleb governorate. Many people sought safety and security near the Turkey-Syria border, a densely-populated area that has already seen a large influx of arrivals within recent months. In comparison to what was seen in May, the total number of IDP departures (32,137) in June decreased by 79%. Meanwhile, assessed communities in Idleb and surrounding areas witnessed an increase in SRs (92%) throughout June. Ma’arrat An Nu’man sub-district witnessed the highest number of SRs (2,730).

Nevertheless, hostilities and airstrikes were reported around southern Idleb and northern Hama governorates with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict. In June, several casualties were reported and critical civilian infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, in particular hospitals, preventing people from accessing life-saving medical assistance.5

