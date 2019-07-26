26 Jul 2019

Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): Monthly Overview of IDP Movements and Spontaneous Returns in north-west Syria, April 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Summary of Findings

Communities assessed: 634
Total IDP arrivals: 54,966 (41%)2
Total IDP departures: 118,547 (85%)
Total spontaneous returns (SRs): 9,089 (35%)

In April, assessed communities in north-west Syria witnessed a total of 54,966 IDP arrivals, with 55% arriving in Idleb and surrounding areas and 45% arriving in the Northern Aleppo region. Both regions continued to see hostility between Government of Syria (GoS)-allied forces and armed opposition groups (AOGs), as well as inter-AOG violence. Towards the end of the month, there was a sharp escalation in violence marked by increased aerial bombardments and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

There was a significant increase in IDP departures from Idleb and surrounding areas with 102,769 departures, representing an increase of 111% compared to March. Madiq Castle continued to witness a high number of departures (44,501 IDPs) due to the continued escalation in violence in this sub-district.

Northern Aleppo witnessed 25,264 IDP arrivals and 15,778 IDP departures, with Afrin and Al Bab sub-districts receiving the largest number of IDP arrivals, at 4,085 and 3,648 respectively.

