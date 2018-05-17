17 May 2018

Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): Monthly overview of IDP Movements in northern Syria, April 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Apr 2018
Summary of Findings

Communities assessed: 400

Total IDP arrivals: 59,303

Total IDP departures: 55,885

Total spontaneous returns: 16,556

In April 2018, assessed communities in Idleb, Aleppo and Hama governorates witnessed a total of 59,303 IDP arrivals. More than two thirds of IDPs (41,212) arrived to assessed communities in Idleb governorate. In parallel, 16,556 spontaneous returns were reported to assessed communities, while 55,885 IDP departures were reported from assessed communities across the three governorates.
As in March, north-western Syria continued to witness an influx of cross-line displacements from previously besieged areas in Eastern Ghouta during the first half of April. IDPs most notably arrived to northern Aleppo from Duma, the largest urban centre in Eastern Ghouta, which saw a significant intensification of conflict in March and early April. Overall, however, IDP movements decreased significantly across assessed communities, as a result of a reduction in the number of cross-line displacements from Eastern Ghouta and a relative decrease in conflict across north-western Syria. IDP arrivals decreased by 38%, IDP departures by 30% and spontaneous returns (SRs) by 72% compared to figures reported for March.

