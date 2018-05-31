31 May 2018

Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria (1-15 May 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 15 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (774.27 KB)

Latest Developments:

  • After the latest evacuation agreements reached in southern Rural Damascus and northern Homs resulted in additional cross-line displacements to north-western Syria,4 the total number of reported IDP arrivals to ISMI-monitored sub-districts rose to 25,944; 76% more than the previous bi-weekly period (14,730).5 The number of IDP departures (20,068), decreased by 30% compared to the last round (28,507).

  • Assessed communites in Idleb governorate witnessed a total of 18,367 IDP arrivals, most commonly to Dana (6,520) sub-district. IDP arrivals came from Ar Rastan (3,296) and Talbiseh (2,025) sub-districts in Homs governorate. Meanwhile, 12,343 IDP departures have been reported from the assessed communities in Idleb.

  • Aleppo governorate witnessed a significant number of IDP departures (7,069), the majority of whom from assessed communities in A’zaz (3,251) and Al Bab (1,704) sub-districts in northern Aleppo. Many IDPs leaving these sub-districts reportedly intended to go to Afrin District (2,253).

