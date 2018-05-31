Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria (1-15 May 2018)

Latest Developments:

After the latest evacuation agreements reached in southern Rural Damascus and northern Homs resulted in additional cross-line displacements to north-western Syria,4 the total number of reported IDP arrivals to ISMI-monitored sub-districts rose to 25,944; 76% more than the previous bi-weekly period (14,730).5 The number of IDP departures (20,068), decreased by 30% compared to the last round (28,507).

Assessed communites in Idleb governorate witnessed a total of 18,367 IDP arrivals, most commonly to Dana (6,520) sub-district. IDP arrivals came from Ar Rastan (3,296) and Talbiseh (2,025) sub-districts in Homs governorate. Meanwhile, 12,343 IDP departures have been reported from the assessed communities in Idleb.