17 May 2018

Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria (16-30 April 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (779.16 KB)

Latest Developments

  • Following a reduction in cross-line displacements from Eastern Ghouta and Eastern Qalamoun to north-west Syria from mid-April, the total number of reported IDP arrivals to ISMI-monitored sub-districts fell to 14,730, a 67% decline compared to the previous bi-weekly period (44,573). The number of IDP departures (28,507) from assessed communities, in contrast, remained relatively constant with the first half of the month (27,378).

• In the second half of April, assessed communities in Idleb governorate witnessed a total of 11,463 IDP arrivals and 20,363 IDP departures. IDPs most commonly arrived to Dana (3,934) sub-district. Meanwhile the majority of departures were reported from Ariha (6,221) and Ehsem (5,199) sub-districts, 99% of which were secondary displacements.

• Significant IDP departures were also reported from assessed communities in Al Bab (2,515) and A’zaz (2,081) sub-districts in northern Aleppo. Most commonly, IDPs leaving these sub-districts reportedly intended to go to Afrin district (2,115)

