Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria (1-15 April 2018)

Latest Developments

From 1 to 15 April, assessed communities witnessed 44,573 IDP arrivals, 67% (29,749) of whom to Idleb governorate. The two sub-districts with most IDP arrivals were Saraqab (9,407) and Dana (6,796), both of which are in Idleb governorate.

• Most IDPs arriving to assessed communities in Aleppo governorate came from Duma sub-district (6,299), Rural Damascus governorate, while most IDPs arriving to assessed communities in Idleb governorate came from Madiq Castle sub-district (3,416), Hama governorate. These arrivals were likely due to new cross-line displacements from Eastern Ghouta after weeks of clashes in the besieged enclave.2 Levels of violence increased again from 6 April, following which a local agreement was reached in Duma on 8 April, which resulted in further relocations to Aleppo governorate and other parts of north-west Syria.

• The first half of April saw a 40% increase in IDP departures from assessed communities in comparison to the previous reporting period from 16 to 31 March. The vast majority of IDPs left communities in Idleb governorate (19,424), most commonly from Ma’arrat An Nu’man sub-district (2,953), to other communities in Idleb governorate. This might be due to the week-long ceasefire between Armed Opposition Groups (AOGs) that was reached on 6 April in Idleb governorate and which resulted in a temporary reduction in violence.