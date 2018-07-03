Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria (1-15 June 2018)

Latest Developments:

• The first half of June witnessed an escalation of aerial bombardments focused on central Idleb governorate, following a renewed wave of attacks by armed opposition groups (AOGs) on the besieged enclave of Foah and Kefrayya from 7 June. In parallel, Daret Azza, in western Aleppo governorate, witnessed heavy aerial bombardments on 14 June, the first since the establishment of military observation posts in the sub-district in late 2017.4

• Despite these developments, total reported IDP arrivals (11,131) to assessed communities decreased by 35% compared to the second half of May. A fifth of these arrivals were reported from Homs governorate, following cross-line displacements from the region that began in early May.5

• Meanwhile, large SR movements were reported to the neighbouring sub-districts of Zarbah (2,570) in western Aleppo and Abul Thohur (2,188) in south-eastern Idleb governorate, continuing return patterns seen in previous months. Both of these areas witnessed large IDP departures between late 2017 and early 2018.6