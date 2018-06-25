Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria (16-31 May 2018)

Latest Developments:

• Following a perceived improvement in the relative security situation of parts of south-eastern Idleb and western Aleppo governorates, sub-districts in these areas witnessed a high number of spontaneous returns during the coverage period. The neighbouring sub-districts of Zarbah (4,891) and Abul Thohur (4,663), both of which experienced large IDP departures between late 2017 and early 2018, accounted for 85% of the total SRs. All of these reportedly returned from other sub-districts in Idleb governorate.

• In parallel, the most recent wave of cross-line displacements from opposition enclaves of southern Hama and northern Homs governorates to north-western Syria, which began in early May, continued into the second half of the month. In total, 2,463 and 1,797 IDP arrivals were reported from Homs governorate to assessed communities in Aleppo and Idleb governorates, respectively. Almost half of these (46%) arrived to Atareb sub-district in western Aleppo, an area in which several major transit and reception centres are located.