25 Jun 2018

Syria - IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria (16-31 May 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (742.09 KB)

Latest Developments:

• Following a perceived improvement in the relative security situation of parts of south-eastern Idleb and western Aleppo governorates, sub-districts in these areas witnessed a high number of spontaneous returns during the coverage period. The neighbouring sub-districts of Zarbah (4,891) and Abul Thohur (4,663), both of which experienced large IDP departures between late 2017 and early 2018, accounted for 85% of the total SRs. All of these reportedly returned from other sub-districts in Idleb governorate.

• In parallel, the most recent wave of cross-line displacements from opposition enclaves of southern Hama and northern Homs governorates to north-western Syria, which began in early May, continued into the second half of the month. In total, 2,463 and 1,797 IDP arrivals were reported from Homs governorate to assessed communities in Aleppo and Idleb governorates, respectively. Almost half of these (46%) arrived to Atareb sub-district in western Aleppo, an area in which several major transit and reception centres are located.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.