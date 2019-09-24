24 Sep 2019

Syria: - Idleb and Surrounding Areas - Camps and Sites - August 2019 (16 September 2019)

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (8.2 MB)

Methodology

The main objective of this assessment was to gather information on the type and number of sites as well as number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Idleb and surrounding areas. Data was collected between 18 and 29 August 2019 by REACH enumerators who surveyed one Key Informant (KI) per community on IDP camps and sites nearest to their community. In order to qualify as camp or site, a site had to have 5 or more IDP households living on its premises. In total, 586 communities were assessed on 1,399 camps and sites. IDP numbers are registered numbers when available and KI estimates when not. KIs were selected for their expertise and knowledge on the camps and sites surrounding their community. IDP numbers solely represent IDPs in planned camps, informal settlements, collective centres, and transit reception centres, and do not account for IDPs within host communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.