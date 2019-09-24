Syria: - Idleb and Surrounding Areas - Camps and Sites - August 2019 (16 September 2019)

Methodology

The main objective of this assessment was to gather information on the type and number of sites as well as number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Idleb and surrounding areas. Data was collected between 18 and 29 August 2019 by REACH enumerators who surveyed one Key Informant (KI) per community on IDP camps and sites nearest to their community. In order to qualify as camp or site, a site had to have 5 or more IDP households living on its premises. In total, 586 communities were assessed on 1,399 camps and sites. IDP numbers are registered numbers when available and KI estimates when not. KIs were selected for their expertise and knowledge on the camps and sites surrounding their community. IDP numbers solely represent IDPs in planned camps, informal settlements, collective centres, and transit reception centres, and do not account for IDPs within host communities.