Syria: “I wonder if I will ever go home”

By Hedinn Halldorsson. Interview by Joumana Hout.

“We have only one wish and that is to return home”, says 55-year-old Abu Mohamad, a father of eight, in Tal Serdam camp, a site for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Aleppo Governorate. He sits in the shade outside his family’s tents with his wife, children and grandchildren. “All in all, we are 25 people, living in five tents. My youngest grandchild, a one-year old, is born in the camp,” he adds.

Tal Serdam in Fafin in northern Aleppo governorate, is currently home to 3,600 IDPs from Afrin district. Abu Mohamad’s family is among 750 families in the camp, who live only 30-40 km away from their area of origin, Afrin.

