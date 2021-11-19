Syria: Humanitarian Situation in Dar’a Governorate - Situation Report No. 03

HIGHLIGHTS

Since the 6 September agrem, the majority of the 38,000 people displaced, including 1,400 IDPs residing in shelters in Dar’a city, have reportedly returned to their homes.

An estimated 3,700 people have not returned due to severe damage to their homes. Explosive hazards are also hampering returns and civilian movement.

In Dar’a Al-Balad, approximately 1,198 residential buildings have been identified as damaged or destroyed, affecting approximately 18,000 people.

The humanitarian community has scaled up life-saving and essential support, however increased funding is urgently required, particularly considering the largescale destruction of homes and health risks associated with the imminent onset of the winter season.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the end of September, the humanitarian situation and access to Dar’a Al-Balad and towns in Dar’a have progressively improved with humanitarian partners mobilizing rapid sectoral assessments and resuming regular programming through partners. Civilian movement is also reported to have relatively normalized.

However, the widespread destruction of public infrastructure and residential housing, including apartment buildings, is a significant humanitarian concern ahead of the cold weather and rains anticipated for winter. Of those displaced during hostilities, an estimated 3,700 people continue to live in hosted arrangements with friends or family due to their homes being destroyed or badly damaged. Explosive hazard contamination remains a further deterrent to returns and civilian movement, although some families have reported being forced to return due to financial constraints.

Shelter sector assessments indicate that shelter support is a priority for residents in Dar’a Al-Balad with approximately 1,198 residential buildings in six neighborhoods identified as damaged or destroyed, affecting approximately 18,000 people. Of the buildings assessed, seven per cent were classified as destroyed and the rest as damaged. The neighborhoods of Alabbasiah and Ghernata have sustained the most damage. Of those surveyed, 43 per cent of moderately damaged buildings and 44 per cent of severely damaged buildings were in Alabbasiah. Approximately 35 per cent of moderately damaged buildings and 41 per cent of severely damaged buildings are in Ghernata. The recent destruction has compounded an already precarious housing situation in Dar’a Governorate, given that 15 per cent of residential properties in Dar’a had already been declared uninhabitable prior to the escalation.

Reconciliation agreements have been reportedly reached in an estimated 51 communities across the governorate, 25 per cent of which are reported in areas in the Ash Shajarah sub-district in the north-west of the governorate. Between 14 and 21 October, road access was temporarily blocked to Al Hrak city and the towns of Al Sura, Al Jizah and Alma in eastern parts of the governorate due to disagreements over the conditions of the reconciliation process, however the situation was later reportedly resolved.