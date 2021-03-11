Syria | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

The Syrian Arab Republic is enduring a protracted humanitarian crisis as a result of ten years of ongoing conflict and insecurity, displacements and damaged infrastructure. Furthermore, the deterioration of the economic situation, diminished incomes, high prices, the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and wildfires worsened food insecurity in 2020.

Objectives

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security Sector to:

• Restore and strengthen productive assets and create livelihood opportunities for the targeted populations to contribute to the overall food production and food availability.

• Support self-reliance of affected households by protecting and building productive assets and restoring or creating income generating opportunities to save and sustain lives.

• Improve communities’ capacity to sustain household livelihoods by improving linkages with value chains through the rehabilitation/ building of productive infrastructure as well as supporting services, early warning and disaster risk reduction systems.

• Strengthen coordination of the Food Security Sector.